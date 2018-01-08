Finance :  Hard disk maker Seagate surges 11% after a report it may own billions of dollars worth of Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency

Seagate invested in Ripple’s Series A and B rounds. Ripple, which created the XRP to facilitate its liquidity and money transfer products, owns 61% of the cryptocurrency.
According to Seeking Alpha’s calculations — many of which are based on estimates that could not be confirmed by Business Insider — Seagate could own 4.3% of Ripple and its reserves of XRP. Based on XRP prices at the time of Seeking Alpha's writing, that could put Seagate’s holdings near $7.8 billion.
XRP currently has a market capitalization over $80 billion, making it the third-largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin and ethereum, according to coinmarketcap.com. Its value has risen by 1,417% in the past year to trade at $2.276 per coin, up from just $0.15.
Neither company responded to a request for comment.