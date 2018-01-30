Finance :  Healthcare stocks are getting smoked after Amazon finally said something about the industry

news

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan are teaming up to try to make healthcare more affordable for their US-based employees.

Insurance stocks including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, and Anthem were deeply in the red early Tuesday after the news hit.

Pharmacy stocks and benefits managers were down too.



Shares of insurance providers, benefits managers, pharmacies, and other healthcare companies were getting smoked in premarket trading Tuesday after three of the US's largest companies — Amazon, JPMorgan, and Berkshire Hathaway — announced they were teaming up to create a new, independent healthcare company for their employees that would be "free from profit-making incentives and constraints."

The negative impact the announced collaboration is having on healthcare stocks is just the latest example of the outsize influence both Amazon and Berkshire can have on industries they explore. Armed with mountains of cash and an abundance of resources, they can erase billions of dollars of market value in a short time when mounting forays into new sectors.

"The healthcare system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a press release.

"Hard as it might be, reducing healthcare's burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort. Success is going to require talented experts, a beginner's mind, and a long-term orientation."

Here's the scoreboard:

Americans on average spent $714, or 1.6% of their take-home pay, on out-of-pocket healthcare costs in 2016, according to a report from JPMorgan Chase. That was up 3.6% from the year before and up 13.5% from 2013. The bank also found that the US spent 18% of gross domestic product on healthcare, up from 13% in 2000.

At its lowest point, UNH's decline Tuesday morning represented a 115 point loss of points on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Aetna's move also correlates with its earnings report Tuesday morning that beat analyst expectations. MetLife's sell-off began Monday afternoon when the company postponed its earnings announcement, originally planned for Tuesday.