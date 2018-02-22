Finance :  Here are all 24 versions of the Porsche 911 you can buy right now

news

The Porsche 911 is an automotive icon. Its shape is instantly recognizable.

The latest version of the 911 was introduced on Tuesday.

It's called the 911 GT3 RS.

Porsche currently sells 24 different versions of the car in the US.

Prices range from $91,000 all the way up to $293,000.

On Tuesday, Porsche unveiled the latest addition to the 911 family of sports cars, the GT3 RS. The newest member of the 911 builds upon the foundation set by the track-focused GT3 but adds more power along with recalibrated suspension and aerodynamics.

At the heart of the RS is the 4.0 liter naturally aspirated horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine shared with the GT3. It's the last non-turbocharged powerplant left in the 911 stable. Here, Porsche infused the motor with 20 extra ponies thereby pushing total horsepower up to 520. It's the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever fitted to a Porsche street car.

Sadly, there's no manual transmission option for the GT3RS. All cars are equipped with Porsche's stellar seven-speed PDK twin-clutch gearbox.

According to the Teutonic sports car specialists, the GT3 RS can do the sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.0 seconds. That's 0.2 seconds faster than the PDK equipped GT3 and 0.1 seconds faster than the previous GT3 RS.

The new GT3 RS also has a top speed of 193 mph.

Porsche has also reworked the car's aero package with new front, side, and rear treatments. As a result, Porsche claims the GT3 RS produces twice as much downforce at 124 mph as the standard GT3.

To help the car go around corners, the GT3 RS is equipped with adjustable suspension, rear axle steering, and a fully variable electronic locking rear differential.

Drivers looking for more performance can upgrade the GT3 RS with the Weissach Package which replaces much of the suspension, the roof, the steering wheel, and the shift paddles with carbon fiber parts. This sheds 13 pounds off the car but at a price; $18,000. Optional magnesium wheels will shet 25 pounds, but that'll cost another $13,000.

The GT3 RS starts at $187,500 not including the Weissach Package and magnesium wheels.

You can order the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS now, but the cars aren't expected to arrive in the US until this fall.

But the GT3 RS is just one version of the 911. In fact, there are 23 other variations of Porsche's iconic sports on sale in the US right now.

While they do look similar, they can all be identified by numerous subtle but important differences.

Each version serves a different purpose. Some are relaxed sports cars designed for weekend drives while others are effectively street-legal race cars. They range in price from $91,000 to more than $293,000. Horsepower varies from 370 to a whopping 700 ponies.

Like Taco Bell in the fast-food industry, what Porsche has managed to do so successfully is create multiple iterations of the 911 by mixing and matching the same ingredients, and packaging them in a lot of different ways. And if you've ever driven a 911, you'll probably agree with me in saying there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

So here it is, the current lineup of Porsche's 911 menu.

Carrera: The Carrera is the "base" 911, if there is such as thing. The 991.2 Carrera powered by a 3.0-liter, 370-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, flat six ...

... and the Cabriolet is the convertible version of the Carrera.

The 911 Carrera T is a Carrera 2 coupe that has gone through a weight loss program and is fitted with options geared towards pure driving pleasure. It's the second lightest 911 model after the track-focused manual transmission GT3.

The Carrera 4 Coupe is a Carrera 2 Coupe with all-wheel drive ...

... and the Carrera 4 Cabriolet is the convertible variant.

The Carrera S gets a 50 horsepower boost from the base Carrera, thanks to larger turbochargers and an upgraded exhaust system on the 3.0-liter 420 hp flat-six engine ...

... and here's the convertible Cabriolet Carrera S.

The Carrera 4S is the Carrera S with all-wheel drive ...

... and the Carrera 4S Cabriolet is the convertible edition.

The Carrera GTS is a step up from the Carrera S. With turbochargers even larger than those found on the S, the GTS packs a stout 450 horsepower.

... and the Carrera GTS Cabriolet is yet another convertible version!

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS is the GTS with all-wheel drive ...

... and Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet is, naturally, the accompanying convertible.

The Targa 4 is a Carrera 4 with an awesome electric lift-away roof!

While the Targa 4S is a Carrera 4S with the special "Targa" roof.

The Targa 4 GTS is a Carrera 4 GTS with the Targa roof.

The latest generation of the legendary Turbo gets a 3.8-liter, 540 horsepower version of the twin-turbocharged flat-six found in other 911 models. Thanks to a pair of monster turbochargers, the Turbo has become a benchmark vehicle for aspiring supercars everywhere.

There's a Turbo Cabriolet, as well.

The Turbo S is a Turbo with a 580 horsepower engine.

And of course ... a Turbo S Cabriolet is available, too!

Then there's the Turbo S Exclusive Series. It's the Turbo S with 27 more horsepower.

To create the GT2 RS, Porsche took the motor from the Turbo S and bolted larger turbochargers on it — boosting horsepower to 700. The GT2 is rear-wheel-drive with four-wheel-steering. With a starting price of more than $293,000, the GT2 RS is the flagship of the 911 lineup.

Finally, there's the vaunted GT3. It's the track-oriented member of the 911 family. In the spirit of purity, its 500 horsepower, 4.0-liter engine is naturally aspirated — making it the only current generation 991.2 to refrain from turbocharging.

As a bonus, Porsche is also offering a Touring package for GT3 customers that deletes the large fixed rear spoiler. The Touring package is a no-cost option and is available with only a manual transmission.

The GT3 RS takes the standard GT3, but adds 20 horsepower along with recalibrated aerodynamics and suspension. It's the most powerful naturally aspirated road going machine in Porsche history.