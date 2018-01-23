Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here are all the world leaders going to Davos this week


Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, and Theresa May are all expected to attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, January 23-26.

The world's elite will converge upon the snowy Swiss town of Davos this week for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, a weeklong networking event peppered with talks and presentations.

Attendees include US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the World Economic Forum's tentative list of attendees, published last week.

Scroll on to see all the most important political leaders going:

Donald Trump, US president

Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany

Theresa May, UK prime minister

Emmanuel Macron, president of France

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission

Michel Barnier, chief Brexit negotiator of the European Commission

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada

Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund

Narendra Modi, prime minister of India

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, prime minister of Pakistan

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations

Saad al Hariri, prime minister of Lebanon

Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank

Alexis Tsipras, prime minister of Greece

Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe

Paolo Gentiloni, prime minister of Italy

Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands

Michel Temer, president of Brazil

Juan Manuel Santos, president of Colombia

Haidar al Abadi, prime minister of Iraq

Charles Michel, prime minister of Belgium

Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, prime minister of Denmark

Petro Poroshenko, president of Ukraine

Stefan Löfven, prime minister of Sweden

Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state

Philip Hammond, chancellor of the UK

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England

John Kerry, former US secretary of state

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president of the US

Tony Blair, former UK prime minister

Gordon Brown, former UK prime minister

Al Gore, former vice president of the US

Alain Berset, president of Switzerland

King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan

King Felipe of Spain

Prince Albert of Monaco

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

