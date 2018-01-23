Finance :  Here are all the world leaders going to Davos this week

news
The world's elite will converge upon the snowy Swiss town of Davos this week for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, a weeklong networking event peppered with talks and presentations.
Attendees include US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the World Economic Forum's tentative list of attendees, published last week.
Scroll on to see all the most important political leaders going:
Donald Trump, US president
Donald Trump, US president (Getty Images/Pool)
Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany
Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany (Thomson Reuters)
Theresa May, UK prime minister
Theresa May, UK prime minister (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Emmanuel Macron, president of France
Emmanuel Macron, president of France (Thomson Reuters)
Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission
Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission (Thomson Reuters)
Michel Barnier, chief Brexit negotiator of the European Commission
Michel Barnier, chief Brexit negotiator of the European Commission (Reuters)
Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada
Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada (Thomson Reuters)
Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel (Thomson Reuters)
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (Thomson Reuters)
Narendra Modi, prime minister of India
Narendra Modi, prime minister of India (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, prime minister of Pakistan
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, prime minister of Pakistan (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations
Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations (Thomson Reuters)
Saad al Hariri, prime minister of Lebanon
Saad al Hariri, prime minister of Lebanon (Thomson Reuters)
Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank
Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Alexis Tsipras, prime minister of Greece
Alexis Tsipras, prime minister of Greece (Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters)
Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland (Thomson Reuters)
Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe
Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe (Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters)
Paolo Gentiloni, prime minister of Italy
Paolo Gentiloni, prime minister of Italy (Paolo Bruno/Getty)
Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands
Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands (Sean Gallup/Getty)
Michel Temer, president of Brazil
Michel Temer, president of Brazil (Adriano Machado/Reuters)
Juan Manuel Santos, president of Colombia
Juan Manuel Santos, president of Colombia (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Haidar al Abadi, prime minister of Iraq
Haidar al Abadi, prime minister of Iraq (Thomson Reuters)
Charles Michel, prime minister of Belgium
Charles Michel, prime minister of Belgium (Dan Kitwood/Getty)
Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway
Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Lars Løkke Rasmussen, prime minister of Denmark
Lars Løkke Rasmussen, prime minister of Denmark (Thomas Peter - WPA Pool/Getty)
Petro Poroshenko, president of Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko, president of Ukraine (Thomson Reuters)
Stefan Löfven, prime minister of Sweden
Stefan Löfven, prime minister of Sweden (Dan Kitwood/Getty)
Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state
Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state (Thomson Reuters)
Philip Hammond, chancellor of the UK
Philip Hammond, chancellor of the UK (Thomson Reuters)
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England (Hannelore Foerster/Getty)
John Kerry, former US secretary of state
John Kerry, former US secretary of state (Dan Kitwood/Getty)
Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president of the US
Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president of the US (Thomson Reuters)
Tony Blair, former UK prime minister
Tony Blair, former UK prime minister (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
Gordon Brown, former UK prime minister
Gordon Brown, former UK prime minister (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty)
Al Gore, former vice president of the US
Al Gore, former vice president of the US (Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/Reuters)
Alain Berset, president of Switzerland
Alain Berset, president of Switzerland (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)
King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan
King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan (Mark Wilson/Getty)
King Felipe of Spain
King Felipe of Spain (Carlos Alvarez/Getty)
Prince Albert of Monaco
Prince Albert of Monaco (Etienne Laurent/Reuters)
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands (Edgard Garrido/Reuters)
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium (Olivier Matthys/Getty)