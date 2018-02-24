Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here are Warren Buffett's 15 biggest stock investments


Finance Here are Warren Buffett's 15 biggest stock investments

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Warren Buffett included in his letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders the 15 biggest stock investments by market value at the end of 2017.

null play

null

(Thomson Reuters)

  • Warren Buffett's just released his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, and it included a list of the biggest stock investments held by the company.
  • Wells Fargo and Apple were at the top of the list.
  • Buffett reiterated his belief in investing in companies with solid underlying businesses.


Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders was released early Saturday morning, and it included a list of the company's 15 biggest stock holdings as of the end of 2017.

Consistent with his overall views on investing in what he perceives to be solid businesses, Buffett noted in the letter that he and his partner Charlie Munger approach stock trades in a similar way. Buffett wrote:

"Charlie and I view the marketable common stocks that Berkshire owns as interests in businesses, not as ticker symbols to be bought or sold based on their 'chart' patterns, the 'target' prices of analysts or the opinions of media pundits. Instead, we simply believe that if the businesses of the investees are successful (as we believe most will be) our investments will be successful as well. Sometimes the payoffs to us will be modest; occasionally the cash register will ring loudly. And sometimes I will make expensive mistakes. Overall – and over time – we should get decent results. In America, equity investors have the wind at their back."

Here are the 15 biggest stock investments held by Berkshire Hathaway in terms of market value at the end of 2017, excluding the company's investment in Kraft-Heinz:

null play

null

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Berkshire Hathaway)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Bill Gates reveals the two 'crazy things' he purchased since...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tesla may be loved by those who own the car, but public opinion isn't as glowing.
Finance 14 luxury car brands people love more than Tesla
null
Finance Warren Buffett has some advice for anyone flying to Omaha for Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting
Warren Buffett
Finance Warren Buffett says Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria dealt his bread-and-butter businesses a loss for the first time in 14 years
warren buffett
Finance Warren Buffett says proceeds from the GOP tax law made up almost half of Berkshire Hathaway's gain in 2017