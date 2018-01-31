Finance :  Here's how airlines decide if a pet qualifies as an emotional support animal (DAL, UAL, AAL)

Delta, American, and United require signed documents from medical professionals to prove emotional support animals aren't just pets.
Airlines are worried about passengers trying to pass off pets as emotional support animals, which fly for free. But airlines are not always clear about what qualifies as an emotional support animal.
Sometimes, it's obvious, like the recent incident involving a woman who unsuccessfully tried to designate a peacock as an emotional support animal. But in other cases, it might not be as clear where to draw the line between pet and medical necessity.
After Delta Air Lines announced new regulations that require passengers to provide documentation verifying their emotional support animals have been trained and vaccinated, we looked at the rules Delta, United Airlines, and American Airlines set out for emotional support animals. We found that while they require passengers to provide documentation proving their emotional support animals are not merely pets, they leave the job of determining what qualifies as an emotional support animal to licensed medical professionals — with some exceptions.
Here are the steps passengers have to take to bring an emotional support animal into the main cabin on one of the three major US airlines:
While passengers who can complete these steps will often be able to bring their emotional support animals into the cabin with them during a flight, there are some exceptions.
The US Department of Transportation says that airlines don't have to let support animals into the cabin if they're too large, heavy, disruptive, or threatening to the crew and passengers. And airlines don't have to accept ferrets, reptiles, snakes, spiders, or sugar gliders as emotional support animals. American Airlines adds hedgehogs, insects, rodents, amphibians, non-household birds, and any animals with tusks, horns, or hooves, to its no-fly list.