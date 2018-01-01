Finance :  Here's how much each US state's population grew or shrank in a year

news

The US Census Bureau recently released its population estimates for the states and Washington, DC.

Idaho was the fastest growing state between 2016 and 2017, while Wyoming had the biggest decline in population over that year.



States in the South and West tended to grow pretty quickly last year, while the North and East grew more slowly, and a handful of states saw their populations shrink.

The US Census Bureau recently released its estimates of the populations of each of the 50 US states and Washington, DC, including how their populations changed over a year.

Between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017, Idaho grew 2.2%, more than any other state. Eight states saw declines in their populations, with Wyoming coming in last with a 0.96% loss in population.

Here's the percent change in total population in each state and the District of Columbia between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017: