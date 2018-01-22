Finance :  Here's how your tax bracket will change in 2018

2018 income tax brackets changed after President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax bill into law at the end of December.
The new legislation makes sweeping changes to the tax code for businesses and, on average, American taxpayers.
The tax bill went into effect on January 1, and applies to income earned this year. However, the new tax brackets will not affect taxes paid on tax day 2018 — which falls on April 17 this year — as Americans file tax returns for income earned in 2017, under the previous income tax brackets and law.
Here's how the new tax plan will change federal income tax brackets in 2018 compared with those in 2017.
There are still seven federal income tax brackets — but at slightly lower rates and adjusted income ranges.
About 70% of Americans claim the standard deduction when filing their taxes, and their paychecks will almost certainly increase — albeit slightly.
In 2017, the standard deduction for a single taxpayer was $6,350, plus one personal exemption of $4,050.
The new law combines those into one larger standard deduction for 2018: $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for joint filers.
