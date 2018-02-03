Finance :  Here's what it costs to ride the subway in 11 major US cities

Subways and metro transit systems help Americans get where they are going for a small cost, but the fares vary between cities.
Public transportation isn't free.
New York City's subway system — the most-used metro rail system in the country — brings nearly two billion passengers to their destination annually. From work, to the mall, to the beach, urban dwellers and tourists rely on metros and light rails around the country.
Costs for these transit systems vary from city to city — sometimes depending on time of day or distance travelled.
We took a look at 11 cities and metro areas and compared the cost for a single, standard ride on the subway.
Name: The subway
Fare: $2.75
Source: MTA
Name: DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit)
Fare: $1.75 for midday, $2.50 for a two-hour local pass
Source: DART
Name: The Metro
Fare: $2.00 - $6.00 (based on distance and time of day)
Source: WMATA
Name: BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit)
Fare: $2.00 - $16.65 (based on distance and travel to/from airports)
Source: BART
Name: The subway (the T)
Fare: $2.25 - $2.75
Source: MBTA
Name: Metrorail
Fare: $2.25
Source:Government of Miami-Dade
Name: Metro Rail
Fare: $1.75
Source: Metro
Name: METRORail
Fare: $1.25
Source: Metro
Name: SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority)
Fare: $2.50
Source: SEPTA
Name: Valley Metro Rail
Fare: $2.00
Source: Valley Metro
Name: The 'L' (which stands for elevated)
Fare: $2.25
Source: Chicago Transit Authority