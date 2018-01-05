Finance :  Here's your guide to all 23 versions of the Porsche 911 on sale right now

news

The Porsche 911 is an automotive icon. Its shape is instantly recognizable.

Porsche currently sells 23 different versions of the car in the US.

Prices range from $91,000 all the way up to $293,000.



There are few vehicles in the automotive universe more iconic than the Porsche 911.

Over the years, the rear-engine sports car has gotten bigger, faster, and more technologically advanced. But its spirited driving dynamics and on-track capabilities have continued to make it a favorite among enthusiasts worldwide.

The truth is, most of the 23 versions of the current of 911 do look similar, yet they can all be identified by numerous subtle but important differences.

Each version serves a different purpose. Some are relaxed sports cars designed for weekend drives while others are effectively street-legal race cars. They range in price from $91,000 to more than $293,000. Horsepower varies from 370 to a whopping 700 ponies.

Like Taco Bell in the fast-food industry, what Porsche has managed to do so successfully is create multiple iterations of the 911 by mixing and matching the same ingredients, and packaging them in a lot of different ways. And if you've ever driven a 911, you'll probably agree with me in saying there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

So here it is, the current lineup of Porsche's 911 menu.

Carrera: The Carrera is the "base" 911, if there is such as thing. The 991.2 Carrera powered by a 3.0-liter, 370-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, flat six ...

... and the Cabriolet is the convertible version of the Carrera.

The 911 Carrera T is a Carrera 2 coupe that has gone through a weight loss program and is fitted with options geared towards pure driving pleasure. It's the second lightest 911 model after the track-focused manual transmission GT3.

The Carrera 4 Coupe is a Carrera 2 Coupe with all-wheel drive ...

... and the Carrera 4 Cabriolet is the convertible variant.

The Carrera S gets a 50 horsepower boost from the base Carrera, thanks to larger turbochargers and an upgraded exhaust system on the 3.0-liter 420 hp flat-six engine ...

... and here's the convertible Cabriolet Carrera S.

The Carrera 4S is the Carrera S with all-wheel drive ...

... and the Carrera 4S Cabriolet is the convertible edition.

The Carrera GTS is a step up from the Carrera S. With turbochargers even larger than those found on the S, the GTS packs a stout 450 horsepower.

... and the Carrera GTS Cabriolet is yet another convertible version!

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS is the GTS with all-wheel drive ...

... and Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet is, naturally, the accompanying convertible.

The Targa 4 is a Carrera 4 with an awesome electric lift-away roof!

While the Targa 4S is a Carrera 4S with the special "Targa" roof.

The Targa 4 GTS is a Carrera 4 GTS with the Targa roof.

The latest generation of the legendary Turbo gets a 3.8-liter, 540 horsepower version of the twin-turbocharged flat-six found in other 911 models. Thanks to a pair of monster turbochargers, the Turbo has become a benchmark vehicle for aspiring supercars everywhere.

There's a Turbo Cabriolet, as well.

The Turbo S is a Turbo with a 580 horsepower engine.

And of course ... a Turbo S Cabriolet is available, too!

Then there's the Turbo S Exclusive Series. It's the Turbo S with 27 more horsepower.

Finally, there's the vaunted GT3. It's the track-oriented member of the 911 family. In the spirit of purity, its 500 horsepower, 4.0-liter engine is naturally aspirated — making it the only current generation 991.2 to refrain from turbocharging.

As a bonus, Porsche is also offering a Touring package for GT3 customers that deletes the large fixed rear spoiler. The Touring package is a no-cost option and is available with only a manual transmission.

To create the GT2 RS, Porsche took the motor from the Turbo S and bolted larger turbochargers on it — boosting horsepower to 700. The GT2 is rear-wheel-drive with four-wheel-steering. With a starting price of more than $293,000, the GT2 RS is the flagship of the 911 lineup.