Finance :  How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 27 major US cities

Rich people earn at least two times the median household income in America. But how much money that takes varies from city to city.
Everything in life is relative.
That phrase is especially true when looking at how much money it takes to be considered "rich" in different cities around America.
While terms like "middle class" and "rich" are broadly — and often incorrectly — used, the federal government strictly defines them using income data.
About 20% of Americans are upper income, or "rich," according to Pew Research Center. This group of earners makes at least two times more than the national median household income: $59,039 in 2016, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey.
Nationally, the threshold for how much money it takes to be considered rich is $118,080, but that figure varies from city to city depending on local median income.
To get a sense of how much you need to earn to be considered above middle class in your city, Business Insider pulled census data for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).
Below, find out what it takes to be considered rich in the 27 largest metro areas in the US, plus what income is needed to be in the top 1% in those states.
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Tampa: $51,115
• Metro-area population: 3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Miami: $51,362
• Metro-area population: 6.1 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Orlando: $52,385
• Metro-area population: 2.4 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343
• Median income in Pittsburgh: $56,063
• Metro-area population: 2.3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in San Antonio: $56,105
• Metro-area population: 2.4 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Michigan: $306,740
• Median income in Detroit: $56,142
• Metro-area population: 4.3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Arizona: $309,102
• Median income in Phoenix: $58,075
• Metro-area population: 4.7 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in Riverside: $58,236
• Metro-area population: 4.5 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $305,471
• Median income in St. Louis: $59,780
• Metro-area population: 2.8 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in North Carolina: $327,549
• Median income in Charlotte: $59,979
• Metro-area population: 2.5 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in Houston: $61,708
• Metro-area population: 6.8 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Georgia: $345,876
• Median income in Atlanta: $62,613
• Metro-area population: 5.8 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in Dallas: $63,812
• Metro-area population: 7.2 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in Sacramento: $64,052
• Metro-area population: 2.3 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in Los Angeles: $65,950
• Metro-area population: 13.3 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343
• Median income in Philadelphia: $65,996
• Metro-area population: 6.1 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Illinois: $416,319
• Median income in Chicago: $66,020
• Metro-area population: 9.5 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Oregon: $312,839
• Median income in Portland: $68,676
• Metro-area population: 2.4 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in San Diego: $70,824
• Metro-area population: 3.3 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in New York: $517,557
• Median income in New York City: $71,897
• Metro-area population: 20.2 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Colorado: $410,716
• Median income in Denver: $71,926
• Metro-area population: 2.9 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Minnesota: $411,022
• Median income in Minneapolis: $73,231
• Metro-area population: 3.6 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Maryland: $421,188
• Median income in Baltimore: $76,788
• Metro-area population: 2.8 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Washington: $387,854
• Median income in Seattle: $78,612
• Metro-area population: 3.8 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Massachusetts: $539,055
• Median income in Boston: $82,380
• Metro-area population: 4.8 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in Washington, D.C.: $544,719
• Median income in D.C.: $95,843
• Metro-area population: 6.1 million
• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in San Francisco: $96,677
• Metro-area population: 4.7 million