How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 27 major US cities


Finance How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 27 major US cities

  Published: , Refreshed:

Rich people earn at least two times the median household income in America. But how much money that takes varies from city to city.

How much money it takes to be "rich" is highest in San Francisco. play

How much money it takes to be "rich" is highest in San Francisco.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)

  • How much money it takes to be "rich" varies from city to city.
  • About 20% of Americans are upper income, or "rich," meaning they earn at least two times the national median household income.
  • You have to earn the most money in San Francisco, California to be considered rich.


Everything in life is relative.

That phrase is especially true when looking at how much money it takes to be considered "rich" in different cities around America.

While terms like "middle class" and "rich" are broadly — and often incorrectly — used, the federal government strictly defines them using income data.

About 20% of Americans are upper income, or "rich," according to Pew Research Center. This group of earners makes at least two times more than the national median household income: $59,039 in 2016, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey.

Nationally, the threshold for how much money it takes to be considered rich is $118,080, but that figure varies from city to city depending on local median income.

To get a sense of how much you need to earn to be considered above middle class in your city, Business Insider pulled census data for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).

Below, find out what it takes to be considered rich in the 27 largest metro areas in the US, plus what income is needed to be in the top 1% in those states.

Tampa, Florida: more than $102,230

Tampa, Florida: more than $102,230 play

Tampa, Florida: more than $102,230

(iStock / suwanneeredhead)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Tampa: $51,115

• Metro-area population: 3 million



Miami, Florida: more than $102,724

Miami, Florida: more than $102,724 play

Miami, Florida: more than $102,724

(travelview/Shutterstock)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Miami: $51,362

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million



Orlando, Florida: more than $104,770

Orlando, Florida: more than $104,770 play

Orlando, Florida: more than $104,770

(Ricardo's Photography/Flickr)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Orlando: $52,385

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million



Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: more than $112,126

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: more than $112,126 play

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: more than $112,126

(Always Shooting/Flickr)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343

• Median income in Pittsburgh: $56,063

• Metro-area population: 2.3 million



San Antonio, Texas: more than $112,210

San Antonio, Texas: more than $112,210 play

San Antonio, Texas: more than $112,210

(Shutterstock)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in San Antonio: $56,105

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million



Detroit, Michigan: more than $112,284

Detroit, Michigan: more than $112,284 play

Detroit, Michigan: more than $112,284

(Andrey Bayda/shutterstock)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Michigan: $306,740

• Median income in Detroit: $56,142

• Metro-area population: 4.3 million



Phoenix, Arizona: more than $116,150

Phoenix, Arizona: more than $116,150 play

Phoenix, Arizona: more than $116,150

(Dreamframer/Shutterstock)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Arizona: $309,102

• Median income in Phoenix: $58,075

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million



Riverside, California: more than $116,472

Riverside, California: more than $116,472 play

Riverside, California: more than $116,472

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Riverside: $58,236

• Metro-area population: 4.5 million



St. Louis, Missouri: more than $119,560

St. Louis, Missouri: more than $119,560 play

St. Louis, Missouri: more than $119,560

(Wikimedia Commons)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $305,471

• Median income in St. Louis: $59,780

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million



Charlotte, North Carolina: more than $119,958

Charlotte, North Carolina: more than $119,958 play

Charlotte, North Carolina: more than $119,958

(James Willamor)

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in North Carolina: $327,549

• Median income in Charlotte: $59,979

• Metro-area population: 2.5 million



Houston, Texas: more than $123,416

Houston, Texas: more than $123,416 play

Houston, Texas: more than $123,416

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Houston: $61,708

• Metro-area population: 6.8 million



Atlanta, Georgia: more than $125,226

Atlanta, Georgia: more than $125,226 play

Atlanta, Georgia: more than $125,226

(Flickr/Terence S. Jones)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Georgia: $345,876

• Median income in Atlanta: $62,613

• Metro-area population: 5.8 million



Dallas, Texas: more than $127,624

Dallas, Texas: more than $127,624 play

Dallas, Texas: more than $127,624

(Shutterstock)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Dallas: $63,812

• Metro-area population: 7.2 million



Sacramento, California: more than $128,104

Sacramento, California: more than $128,104 play

Sacramento, California: more than $128,104

(Shutterstock/Toribio93)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Sacramento: $64,052

• Metro-area population: 2.3 million



Los Angeles, California: more than $131,900

Los Angeles, California: more than $131,900 play

Los Angeles, California: more than $131,900

(blvdone/Shutterstock)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Los Angeles: $65,950

• Metro-area population: 13.3 million



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: more than $131,992

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: more than $131,992 play

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: more than $131,992

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343

• Median income in Philadelphia: $65,996

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million



Chicago, Illinois: more than $132,040

Chicago, Illinois: more than $132,040 play

Chicago, Illinois: more than $132,040

(Associated Press/Nam Y. Huh)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Illinois: $416,319

• Median income in Chicago: $66,020

• Metro-area population: 9.5 million



Portland, Oregon: more than $137,352

Portland, Oregon: more than $137,352 play

Portland, Oregon: more than $137,352

(Flickr / Thomas Hawk)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Oregon: $312,839

• Median income in Portland: $68,676

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million



San Diego, California: more than $141,648

San Diego, California: more than $141,648 play

San Diego, California: more than $141,648

(Flickr / Justin Brown)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in San Diego: $70,824

• Metro-area population: 3.3 million



New York City: more than $143,794

New York City: more than $143,794 play

New York City: more than $143,794

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in New York: $517,557

• Median income in New York City: $71,897

• Metro-area population: 20.2 million



Denver, Colorado: more than $143,852

Denver, Colorado: more than $143,852 play

Denver, Colorado: more than $143,852

(Omer Wazir via Flickr)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Colorado: $410,716

• Median income in Denver: $71,926

• Metro-area population: 2.9 million



Minneapolis, Minnesota: more than $146,462

Minneapolis, Minnesota: more than $146,462 play

Minneapolis, Minnesota: more than $146,462

(Wikimedia Commons)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Minnesota: $411,022

• Median income in Minneapolis: $73,231

• Metro-area population: 3.6 million



Baltimore, Maryland: more than $153,576

Baltimore, Maryland: more than $153,576 play

Baltimore, Maryland: more than $153,576

(m01229/flickr)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Maryland: $421,188

• Median income in Baltimore: $76,788

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million



Seattle, Washington: more than $157,224

Seattle, Washington: more than $157,224 play

Seattle, Washington: more than $157,224

(Reuters)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Washington: $387,854

• Median income in Seattle: $78,612

• Metro-area population: 3.8 million



Boston, Massachusetts: more than $164,760

Boston, Massachusetts: more than $164,760 play

Boston, Massachusetts: more than $164,760

(Associated Press/Elise Amendola)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Massachusetts: $539,055

• Median income in Boston: $82,380

• Metro-area population: 4.8 million



Washington, DC: more than $191,686

Washington, DC: more than $191,686 play

Washington, DC: more than $191,686

(Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Washington, D.C.: $544,719

• Median income in D.C.: $95,843

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million



San Francisco, California: more than $193,354

San Francisco, California: more than $193,354 play

San Francisco, California: more than $193,354

(Associated Press/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in San Francisco: $96,677

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million



