Finance :  How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 27 major US cities

How much money it takes to be "rich" varies from city to city.

About 20% of Americans are upper income, or "rich," meaning they earn at least two times the national median household income.

You have to earn the most money in San Francisco, California to be considered rich.



Everything in life is relative.

That phrase is especially true when looking at how much money it takes to be considered "rich" in different cities around America.

While terms like "middle class" and "rich" are broadly — and often incorrectly — used, the federal government strictly defines them using income data.

About 20% of Americans are upper income, or "rich," according to Pew Research Center. This group of earners makes at least two times more than the national median household income: $59,039 in 2016, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey.

Nationally, the threshold for how much money it takes to be considered rich is $118,080, but that figure varies from city to city depending on local median income.

To get a sense of how much you need to earn to be considered above middle class in your city, Business Insider pulled census data for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).

Below, find out what it takes to be considered rich in the 27 largest metro areas in the US, plus what income is needed to be in the top 1% in those states.

Tampa, Florida: more than $102,230

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Tampa: $51,115

• Metro-area population: 3 million

Miami, Florida: more than $102,724

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Miami: $51,362

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

Orlando, Florida: more than $104,770

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Orlando: $52,385

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: more than $112,126

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343

• Median income in Pittsburgh: $56,063

• Metro-area population: 2.3 million

San Antonio, Texas: more than $112,210

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in San Antonio: $56,105

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

Detroit, Michigan: more than $112,284

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Michigan: $306,740

• Median income in Detroit: $56,142

• Metro-area population: 4.3 million

Phoenix, Arizona: more than $116,150

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Arizona: $309,102

• Median income in Phoenix: $58,075

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million

Riverside, California: more than $116,472

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Riverside: $58,236

• Metro-area population: 4.5 million

St. Louis, Missouri: more than $119,560

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $305,471

• Median income in St. Louis: $59,780

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million

Charlotte, North Carolina: more than $119,958

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in North Carolina: $327,549

• Median income in Charlotte: $59,979

• Metro-area population: 2.5 million

Houston, Texas: more than $123,416

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Houston: $61,708

• Metro-area population: 6.8 million

Atlanta, Georgia: more than $125,226

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Georgia: $345,876

• Median income in Atlanta: $62,613

• Metro-area population: 5.8 million

Dallas, Texas: more than $127,624

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Dallas: $63,812

• Metro-area population: 7.2 million

Sacramento, California: more than $128,104

• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Sacramento: $64,052

• Metro-area population: 2.3 million

Los Angeles, California: more than $131,900

• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Los Angeles: $65,950

• Metro-area population: 13.3 million

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: more than $131,992

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343

• Median income in Philadelphia: $65,996

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

Chicago, Illinois: more than $132,040

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Illinois: $416,319

• Median income in Chicago: $66,020

• Metro-area population: 9.5 million

Portland, Oregon: more than $137,352

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Oregon: $312,839

• Median income in Portland: $68,676

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

San Diego, California: more than $141,648

• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in San Diego: $70,824

• Metro-area population: 3.3 million

New York City: more than $143,794

• Income required to be in the top 1% in New York: $517,557

• Median income in New York City: $71,897

• Metro-area population: 20.2 million

Denver, Colorado: more than $143,852

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Colorado: $410,716

• Median income in Denver: $71,926

• Metro-area population: 2.9 million

Minneapolis, Minnesota: more than $146,462

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Minnesota: $411,022

• Median income in Minneapolis: $73,231

• Metro-area population: 3.6 million

Baltimore, Maryland: more than $153,576

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Maryland: $421,188

• Median income in Baltimore: $76,788

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million

Seattle, Washington: more than $157,224

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Washington: $387,854

• Median income in Seattle: $78,612

• Metro-area population: 3.8 million

Boston, Massachusetts: more than $164,760

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Massachusetts: $539,055

• Median income in Boston: $82,380

• Metro-area population: 4.8 million

Washington, DC: more than $191,686

• Income required to be in the top 1% in Washington, D.C.: $544,719

• Median income in D.C.: $95,843

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

San Francisco, California: more than $193,354

• Income required to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in San Francisco: $96,677

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million