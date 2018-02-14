Finance :  How much you have to earn to afford a home in 23 of the most expensive US housing markets right now

news

Home prices increased in 92% of the largest 177 metro areas in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the previous year.

Incomes aren't keeping up with home prices, making it more difficult for homebuyers to qualify for a mortgage in the most expensive markets.

The salary needed to qualify in the top-five metro areas — four of which are located in California — exceeds $115,00.

US housing supply fell to an all-time low in the fourth quarter of 2017 and home prices continued to rise, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

By the end of December, there were 1.48 million existing homes available for sale — 10.3% less than were on the market the same time last year.

NAR reports that while the national median family income rose to $74,492, increasing mortgage rates and home prices are affecting Americans' ability to buy a home, specifically in the country's most expensive housing markets.

"A majority of the country saw an upswing in buyer interest at the end of last year, which ultimately ended up putting even more strain on inventory levels and prices," said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist.

"Remarkably, home prices have risen a cumulative 48% since 2011, yet during this same timeframe, incomes are up only 15%," Yun said. While price gains have been a boon for homeowners, it's putting a strain on buyers and local markets that can't keep up with demand.

Using NAR's data on housing affordability, we gathered a list of the US metro areas where the minimum salary required to qualify for a mortgage, after a 20% down payment, is highest. NAR assumes a mortgage rate of 3.9% for all areas, with the monthly principle and interest payment limited to 25% of income.

Notably, the salary needed to qualify in the top-five metro areas — four of which are located in California — exceeds $115,000.

For the US as a whole, the average qualifying income is $46,808 and the median home price is $247,800 (though slightly down from the third quarter, it's up 5.3% year-over-year).

Below, check out how much you need to earn to buy a home in the most expensive housing markets, and what the median home will cost you.

The following markets are based on metropolitan statistical areas, with the exception of Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine and Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, which are metropolitan divisions.

23. Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont

Population: 214,363

Median sale price: $286,100

Salary needed to buy: $54,043

22. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

Population: 2,000,860

Median sale price: $293,200

Salary needed to buy: $55,384

21. Salt Lake City, Utah

Population: 1,170,266

Median sale price: $315,100

Salary needed to buy: $59,521

20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

Population: 6,012,331

Median sale price: $335,000

Salary needed to buy: $63,280

19. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

Population: 4,489,159

Median sale price: $340,000

Salary needed to buy: $64,224

18. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden Arcade, California

Population: 2,274,194

Median sale price: $349,900

Salary needed to buy: $66,094

17. Reno, Nevada

Population: 450,890

Median sale price: $356,900

Salary needed to buy: $67,417

16. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon/Washington

Population: 2,389,228

Median sale price: $380,400

Salary needed to buy: $71,856

15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York/New Jersey/Pennsylvania

Population: 20,182,305

Median sale price: $395,900

Salary needed to buy: $74,784

14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, Washington, DC/Virginia/Maryland

Population: 6,097,684

Median sale price: $397,100

Salary needed to buy: $75,010

13. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

Population: 214,333

Median sale price: $398,700

Salary needed to buy: $75,312

12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

Population: 2,814,330

Median sale price: $414,400

Salary needed to buy: $78,278

11. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

Population: 948,053

Median sale price: $428,800

Salary needed to buy: $80,998

10. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

Population: 357,305

Median sale price: $438,500

Salary needed to buy: $82,830

9. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts/New Hampshire

Population: 4,774,321

Median sale price: $448,500

Salary needed to buy: $84,719

8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Population: 3,733,580

Median sale price: $471,700

Salary needed to buy: $89,102

7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, California

Population: 10,170,292

Median sale price: $541,200

Salary needed to buy: $104,516

6. Boulder, Colorado

Population: 319,372

Median sale price: $546,400

Salary needed to buy: $103,212

5. San Diego-Carlsbad, California

Population: 3,299,521

Median sale price: $610,000

Salary needed to buy: $115,226

4. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Population: 998,714

Median sale price: $760,600

Salary needed to buy: $143,674

3. Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, California

Population: 3,169,776

Median sale price: $785,000

Salary needed to buy: $148,283

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Population: 4,656,132

Median sale price: $920,000

Salary needed to buy: $173,783

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Population: 1,976,836

Median sale price: $1,270,000

Salary needed to buy: $239,897