Finance :  How much you have to earn to afford a home in 23 of the most expensive US housing markets right now

US housing supply fell to an all-time low in the fourth quarter of 2017 and home prices continued to rise, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
By the end of December, there were 1.48 million existing homes available for sale — 10.3% less than were on the market the same time last year.
NAR reports that while the national median family income rose to $74,492, increasing mortgage rates and home prices are affecting Americans' ability to buy a home, specifically in the country's most expensive housing markets.
"A majority of the country saw an upswing in buyer interest at the end of last year, which ultimately ended up putting even more strain on inventory levels and prices," said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist.
"Remarkably, home prices have risen a cumulative 48% since 2011, yet during this same timeframe, incomes are up only 15%," Yun said. While price gains have been a boon for homeowners, it's putting a strain on buyers and local markets that can't keep up with demand.
Using NAR's data on housing affordability, we gathered a list of the US metro areas where the minimum salary required to qualify for a mortgage, after a 20% down payment, is highest. NAR assumes a mortgage rate of 3.9% for all areas, with the monthly principle and interest payment limited to 25% of income.
Notably, the salary needed to qualify in the top-five metro areas — four of which are located in California — exceeds $115,000.
For the US as a whole, the average qualifying income is $46,808 and the median home price is $247,800 (though slightly down from the third quarter, it's up 5.3% year-over-year).
Below, check out how much you need to earn to buy a home in the most expensive housing markets, and what the median home will cost you.
The following markets are based on metropolitan statistical areas, with the exception of Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine and Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, which are metropolitan divisions.
Population: 214,363
Median sale price: $286,100
Salary needed to buy: $54,043
Population: 2,000,860
Median sale price: $293,200
Salary needed to buy: $55,384
Population: 1,170,266
Median sale price: $315,100
Salary needed to buy: $59,521
Population: 6,012,331
Median sale price: $335,000
Salary needed to buy: $63,280
Population: 4,489,159
Median sale price: $340,000
Salary needed to buy: $64,224
Population: 2,274,194
Median sale price: $349,900
Salary needed to buy: $66,094
Population: 450,890
Median sale price: $356,900
Salary needed to buy: $67,417
Population: 2,389,228
Median sale price: $380,400
Salary needed to buy: $71,856
Population: 20,182,305
Median sale price: $395,900
Salary needed to buy: $74,784
Population: 6,097,684
Median sale price: $397,100
Salary needed to buy: $75,010
Population: 214,333
Median sale price: $398,700
Salary needed to buy: $75,312
Population: 2,814,330
Median sale price: $414,400
Salary needed to buy: $78,278
Population: 948,053
Median sale price: $428,800
Salary needed to buy: $80,998
Population: 357,305
Median sale price: $438,500
Salary needed to buy: $82,830
Population: 4,774,321
Median sale price: $448,500
Salary needed to buy: $84,719
Population: 3,733,580
Median sale price: $471,700
Salary needed to buy: $89,102
Population: 10,170,292
Median sale price: $541,200
Salary needed to buy: $104,516
Population: 319,372
Median sale price: $546,400
Salary needed to buy: $103,212
Population: 3,299,521
Median sale price: $610,000
Salary needed to buy: $115,226
Population: 998,714
Median sale price: $760,600
Salary needed to buy: $143,674
Population: 3,169,776
Median sale price: $785,000
Salary needed to buy: $148,283
Population: 4,656,132
Median sale price: $920,000
Salary needed to buy: $173,783
Population: 1,976,836
Median sale price: $1,270,000
Salary needed to buy: $239,897