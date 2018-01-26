Finance :  How to use H&R Block to file your taxes in 2018

news

• Tax season officially begins January 29, with a final deadline of April 17.

• The IRS recommends e-filing your taxes and requesting your refund via direct deposit.

• Business Insider decided to try the free version of H&R Block's service.



Monday marks the start of tax season.

After that, Americans will have until April 17 to file their taxes for the year. And, while the new tax plan is the law of the land, the changes won't affect your tax return this year.

So what's the surest way of avoiding any trouble with your taxes this year? Filing as early as possible, according to Business Insider's Lauren Lyons Cole. There's no reason to procrastinate — and, if you qualify, there are even services that'll help you do it for free.

H&R Block is one such tax company offering free services to eligible taxpayers. Its website estimates its clients "prepared more than 7.4 million tax returns" using its digital services in 2016.

I decided to check it out, to see how it works and report.

Keep in mind, I didn't actually file my taxes. I just went through the motions, to get a better feel for H&R Block.

Here's how it works:

When you get to H&R Block's homepage, you're presented with a few different options. I went for the online-only service that allows you to file for free.

You don't have to set up an account right away, if you don't want to.

I chose not to, for the purposes of this article. Plus, I'm not quite ready to file my taxes for real, just yet.

You start by telling the software your first name.

H&R Block also wants to figure out how you did your taxes last year.

Then it comes time to give out some personal details, in order to figure out your filing status. You'll have to answer questions like whether or not you're married...

... as well as your date of birth and social security number — which I'm not going to screenshot and post here, for obvious reasons. You can also note if you're filing for someone who's died.

It'll also ask you to clarify your residential status, whether or not you're a student, and if you were impacted by a hurricane in 2017.

If you're new to filing taxes, H&R Block provides lots of explanations and examples beneath every question. So there's not a lot of room for confusion.

Next, it's time to break out your W2 form, if you have one. I dropped in a PDF version of my old W2, and it calculated my federal refund and automatically uploaded all the details.

You're given a chance to review everything in your W2, of course.

You're also asked to disclose whether you have other sources of income...

... as well as whether you had health insurance...

... not to mention foreign financial holdings or student loan interest.

You've got to give H&R Block your contact information as well.

All in all, I found H&R Block's free tax service straightforward and easy to use. I have no complaints about my experience — although I didn't get around to entering any state tax. And, of course, I didn't pull the trigger and file.