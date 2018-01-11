Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Immigrants are pouring into these US states

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The US Census Bureau recently released its 2017 population estimates for each of the 50 states and Washington DC. In addition to data on how state populations grew or shrank overall between 2016 and 2017, the Bureau also included information on the components of population change.

One of those components is net international migration, or the number of immigrants moving to each state from another country minus the number of people who left that state for another country. While every state had positive net international migration — more immigrants than emigrants — net immigration rates relative to the size of state populations varied widely.

States with high rates of immigration included Florida, with 7.0 net immigrants per 1,000 residents, and Massachusetts and New York each with 6.6 net immigrants per 1,000 residents. On the other end of the scale, Montana saw just 0.3 net immigrants per 1,000 residents.

Here's each state's net immigration per 1,000 residents between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017:

null play

null

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau)
