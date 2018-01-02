Finance :  Inside New York's stylish new Times Square hotel and celebrity hangout which boasts one of the city's largest rooftop bars — and has rooms from $99 a night

news

Moxy Times Square opened its doors in September 2017.

It offers guests designer rooms, co-working spaces, restaurants, bars, and a very large rooftop from the bargain price of $99.

Heidi Klum hosted her infamous Halloween party at the Magic Hour rooftop in October.



While Airbnb is an increasingly popular option among travellers, nothing beats a slice of luxury like a night's stay in a plush hotel. The problem is, it usually comes at a cost — especially if you’re in New York City, where hotel rooms are notoriously expensive.

Fortunately for travellers on a budget who are still on the hunt for a bit of a style, a new alternative has opened up in the Big Apple.

Moxy Times Square is a cool 612-room hotel that opened in September 2017 — and you can stay there from just $99 (£73) a night.

The hotel offers guest rooms and co-working spaces designed by international design firm Yabu Pushelberg, as well as the Magic Hour, which it says is the city's largest indoor/outdoor hotel rooftop.

Room rates start at $139 (£103) a night for a standard double, but the hotel also has 19 $99 "Crashpad" rooms on offer "meant for customers who order one too many drinks or don’t want the night to end," bookable only through the Magic Hour, which also just so happens to be where Heidi Klum hosted her most recent Halloween party.

The 612-room hotel is located just south of Times Square, "a New York minute from everywhere you want to be: the Theater District, Fashion District, Bryant Park, Madison Square Garden, [and] 5th Avenue shopping."

Inside you'll find plenty of places to eat, drink, chill out, and party. There's the Legasea seafood brasserie, the Bar Moxy lobby bar and lounge, The Pickup cage, and Egghead, an all-day egg-centric sandwich shop.

Yabu Pushelberg is behind the design of the guestrooms and communal spaces while Rockwell Group has designed the dining venues.

There are communal co-working spaces open to guests and locals, furnished with a mix of leather and canvas furniture, high-top worktables, stools, and low-slung sofas.

The seating areas are reconfigurable for socialising. There are also meeting rooms available which are divided by sliding, copper-framed glass doors.

Rates start at $139 per night for a standard double, but there are also "crashpad" rooms available for $99 when booked through the rooftop bar.

Guests can pick from a selection of bedroom options, including lofted bunks (pictured below)...

"Cosy" kings...

...and toe-to-toe doubles.

The Yabu Pushelberg custom-designed furniture includes tables, chairs, and stools that can be folded up and

hung on a wall-peg system around the room’s perimeter, so that guests can arrange their rooms to suit their needs.

All of the bedrooms are fitted with oversized walk-in rain showers.

The hotel's pièce de résistance has to be the Magic Hour.

Set across 10,000 square feet and offering impressive Empire State Building views, the hotel says it is the city's largest indoor/outdoor hotel rooftop bar and lounge.

Magic Hour can accommodate private events for up to 500 guests, and it just so happens to be where Hedi Klum hosted her most recent Halloween party. By day it offers guests a space for a spot of morning yoga.

It even has its own mini pitch and putt course.