Finance :  JEFFERIES: Nintendo is nailing absolutely everything it's doing

news

Nintendo announced a slate of new products on an investor call Thursday morning.

Timing will be important for their launches, but Nintendo has nailed announcements recently.

Watch Nintendo's stock move in real time here.



Nintendo has been firing on all cylinders recently.

The company released the stellar Switch console that has shattered every sales expectation, attracted major developers back to its platforms, jump-started a growing mobile business, and even returned to its odd but whimsical ways with its do-it-yourself cardboard "Project Labo."

"There were times when we used to be wary of seeing Nintendo mgmt going on stage. Atul Goyal, an analyst at Jefferies said in a note to clients Thursday. "No more."

The company talked with analysts on Thursday about its recent third-quarter earnings results and surprised everyone with several high-profile announcements.

The biggest was probably the announcement of a new Mario Kart game for phones, extending Nintendo's plan to take its valuable intellectual property to the massive mobile market.

Nintendo also hinted that its "Project Labo," a set of cardboard toys that users assemble and interact with by attaching parts of the Switch console, wouldn't be the last of its kind.

"There are many projects that Nintendo has not yet announced but is keen to execute in quarters and years ahead," Goyal said. "It has several plans but is keen to execute them well, one by one."

Mario will be coming to the big screen soon, as Nintendo announced that it is partnering with the makers of the Minions movies to create a new movie based on the Mario universe. The movie is expected to be released in 2020.

Timing is a big theme of all Nintendo's announcements. If the company is going to maintain the excitement and high sales around its Switch, it will need a well-timed stream of new games and add-ons for the console that will keep users interested.

Goyal thinks Nintendo has nailed the timing of its announcements so far and said the company sounded like the timing of new projects is a primary focus going forward. Goyal is bullish on Nintendo's future and calls the company one of his top picks.

Nintendo is up 11.59% this year.