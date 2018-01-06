Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Kate Middleton's best — and most expensive — style moments reveal what Meghan Markle's future could hold


Finance Kate Middleton's best — and most expensive — style moments reveal what Meghan Markle's future could hold

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Last year, Kate Middleton reportedly spent more on her wardrobe than ever before, and Meghan Markle could follow suit.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attended the royal family's Christmas gathering. play

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attended the royal family's Christmas gathering.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle can, at times, dress within a more affordable price-range — some occasions call for the higher-end stuff.

Last year, Middleton reportedly spent more on her wardrobe than ever before — and now Markle has followed suit, wearing a $75,000 dress in her official engagement photos with Prince Harry, and a $9,638 outfit to the royal family's official Christmas celebration.

Ahead, a look at Middleton's best, and most expensive, outfits from 2017 — ranked from least to most expensive.

While visiting the German Cancer Research Institute, Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress paired with a a Russell & Bromley handbag — totaling $1,424.

While visiting the German Cancer Research Institute, Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress paired with a a Russell &amp; Bromley handbag — totaling $1,424. play

While visiting the German Cancer Research Institute, Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress paired with a a Russell & Bromley handbag — totaling $1,424.

(Pool/Getty Images)


At the National Portrait Gallery gala in March, Middleton wore a $1,740 outfit.

At the National Portrait Gallery gala in March, Middleton wore a $1,740 outfit. play

At the National Portrait Gallery gala in March, Middleton wore a $1,740 outfit.

(Getty Images)


This white dress, by Polish designer Gosia Baczynska, was part of a $1,950 outfit.

This white dress, by Polish designer Gosia Baczynska, was part of a $1,950 outfit. play

This white dress, by Polish designer Gosia Baczynska, was part of a $1,950 outfit.

(Getty Images)


She wore a green, printed Prada dress with this $2,340 outfit to the Diana Memorial Garden.

She wore a green, printed Prada dress with this $2,340 outfit to the Diana Memorial Garden. play

She wore a green, printed Prada dress with this $2,340 outfit to the Diana Memorial Garden.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)


This $2,863 outfit was made up of a Gucci dress and Emmy London bag.

This $2,863 outfit was made up of a Gucci dress and Emmy London bag. play

This $2,863 outfit was made up of a Gucci dress and Emmy London bag.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)


She wore a green Catherine Walker coat, part of a $3,400 outfit, for St. Patrick's Day.

She wore a green Catherine Walker coat, part of a $3,400 outfit, for St. Patrick's Day. play

She wore a green Catherine Walker coat, part of a $3,400 outfit, for St. Patrick's Day.

(WPA/Pool/Getty Images)


At the UK-India Year of Culture event she wore a $3,475 outfit that included an Erdem dress.

At the UK-India Year of Culture event she wore a $3,475 outfit that included an Erdem dress. play

At the UK-India Year of Culture event she wore a $3,475 outfit that included an Erdem dress.

(WPA/Pool/Getty Images)


This bespoke Catherine Walker coat, which she wore on a trip to Germany, was part of a $3,754 outfit.

This bespoke Catherine Walker coat, which she wore on a trip to Germany, was part of a $3,754 outfit. play

This bespoke Catherine Walker coat, which she wore on a trip to Germany, was part of a $3,754 outfit.

(AP Images)


This bright red Alexander McQueen dress, paired with Prada suede heels and Simone Rocha earrings, was $3,774.

This bright red Alexander McQueen dress, paired with Prada suede heels and Simone Rocha earrings, was $3,774. play

This bright red Alexander McQueen dress, paired with Prada suede heels and Simone Rocha earrings, was $3,774.

(Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)


In November, she wore a $4,081 outfit with a signature Dolce & Gabbana coat.

In November, she wore a $4,081 outfit with a signature Dolce &amp; Gabbana coat. play

In November, she wore a $4,081 outfit with a signature Dolce & Gabbana coat.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)


This white lace Alexander McQueen dress was a part of a $4,358 outfit.

This white lace Alexander McQueen dress was a part of a $4,358 outfit. play

This white lace Alexander McQueen dress was a part of a $4,358 outfit.

(John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images)


This shimmery blue Jenny Packham dress was a part of a $4,684 outfit.

This shimmery blue Jenny Packham dress was a part of a $4,684 outfit. play

This shimmery blue Jenny Packham dress was a part of a $4,684 outfit.

(Getty Images)


Another blue Jenny Packham dress made the list as part of a $5,570 outfit.

Another blue Jenny Packham dress made the list as part of a $5,570 outfit. play

Another blue Jenny Packham dress made the list as part of a $5,570 outfit.

(Pool/Getty Images)


During a visit to Luxembourg, she wore a $6,022 outfit that included an Emilia Wickstead coat dress.

During a visit to Luxembourg, she wore a $6,022 outfit that included an Emilia Wickstead coat dress. play

During a visit to Luxembourg, she wore a $6,022 outfit that included an Emilia Wickstead coat dress.

(AP Images)


This black, Alexander McQueen dress was part of a $6,211 outfit.

This black, Alexander McQueen dress was part of a $6,211 outfit. play

This black, Alexander McQueen dress was part of a $6,211 outfit.

(Pool/Getty Images)


At the BAFTA Awards, Middleton wore one of her favorites again — Alexander McQueen — in an outfit that totaled $10,605.

At the BAFTA Awards, Middleton wore one of her favorites again — Alexander McQueen — in an outfit that totaled $10,605. play

At the BAFTA Awards, Middleton wore one of her favorites again — Alexander McQueen — in an outfit that totaled $10,605.

(AP Images)


At her sister's wedding, Middleton wore yet another Alexander McQueen dress, with Kiki McDonough earrings, totaling $14,014.

At her sister's wedding, Middleton wore yet another Alexander McQueen dress, with Kiki McDonough earrings, totaling $14,014. play

At her sister's wedding, Middleton wore yet another Alexander McQueen dress, with Kiki McDonough earrings, totaling $14,014.

(AP Images)


Finally, Middleton's most expensive outfit of 2017 was this one — totaling $17,277.

Finally, Middleton's most expensive outfit of 2017 was this one — totaling $17,277. play

Finally, Middleton's most expensive outfit of 2017 was this one — totaling $17,277.

(AP Images)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Chiefy Nduom writes: 13 African countries should buy Bitcoin...bullet
2 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
3 Politics Africa to lose $8.3b if Trump cuts aid over the UN...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bletchley 0110_colossus 10 with attending Wren
Finance Crypto expert: The anonymity of cryptocurrency users may not last forever
Mercedes AMG GLC 63
Finance Mercedes-Benz stole BMW's crown in US luxury-car sales for a second year in a row — but BMW is already planning a comeback
null
Finance The world is swimming in a record $233 trillion of debt
queen of England queen Elizabeth II
Finance Working for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace may sound like a dream to some, but the pay is less than you think