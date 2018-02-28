Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Litecoin was the top performing cryptocurrency in February


Finance Litecoin was the top performing cryptocurrency in February

  Published:

The token is up 21% this month while all others are in the red

Barring any last minute meltdowns, litecoin will be one of the few major cryptocurrencies to end February in the green.

The fifth-largest digital token by market cap is up more than 21% for the month, well outperforming bitcoin’s 4% drop.

Ethereum and Ripple's XRP, the second- and third-largest coins, are down 20% and 22%, respectively. Meanwhile, the total market for cryptocurrencies is down 8%, at $449 billion Wednesday morning, according to CoinMarketCap.

Litecoin got a boost in February after being added to the Bloomberg Terminal on February 8, allowing financial clients all over the world to track its price alongside bitcoin, XRP, and ethereum, as well as a myriad of other global securities.

To be sure, Litecoin is still well off its all-time high of $365, set in December when most coins saw peaks. Since then, 2018 has been a stark departure from the gains of 2017, with huge spikes in volatility and wild price swings.

