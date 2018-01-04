Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Macy's raises its guidance after a solid holiday season, but shares are sinking (M)


Finance Macy's raises its guidance after a solid holiday season, but shares are sinking (M)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shares are slipping despite the news.

null play

null

(Flickr/Mr Hicks)

  • Macy's announced comparable sales rose 1.1% during November and December and raised its 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance.
  • The retailer announced it was closing more stores and taking a one-time charge of $0.33.
  • Shares are slipping on the news.

Macy's is sinking Thursday, down 4.07% at $24.30, despite the company posting positive comparable sales for the holiday season and raising its annual guidance.

The retailer said comparable sales rose 1.1% versus a year ago for the November and December period and raised its full-year 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to a range between $3.59 and $3.69.

"Macy’s had a solid holiday shopping season, and we are pleased that our November/December performance resulted in positive comp sales for the period, setting us up for a positive fourth quarter," CEO Jeff Gennette said in the release. “We intend to close the fourth quarter in a good position and head into 2018 with momentum.”

But the news wasn't all good. The company announced the closure of 11 stores, for which it expects to take a one-time charge of $160 million, or $0.33 a share. Macy's has shut a total of 124 stores since 2015.

It also said it expects comparable sales to fall between 2% and 2.3% and total sales to slide 3.6% to 3.9% for fiscal 2017.

Shares of Macy's fell 28% last year.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
2 Finance 8 things you can do today to be richer in 2018bullet
3 Finance The architect behind Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $88 million house...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Residents in 9 states spend over $300 a year on lottery tickets.
Finance The US states that spend the most money on lottery tickets
Renderings of Delta's future terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
Finance The 10 airports in America people dislike the most
null
Finance Snap gets downgraded because ad buyers prefer Instagram (SNAP)
null
Finance Snap gets downgraded because ad buyers prefer Instagram (SNAP)