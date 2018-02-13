Finance :  Mark Cuban bet on a Wall Street firm that thrives on volatile markets (VIRT)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Mark Cuban of "Shark Tank" told CNBC on Tuesday that he recently invested in Virtu Financial.

Mark Cuban.

(Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

  • Virtu has been on a tear since volatility stormed the markets last week.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban of "Shark Tank" fame told CNBC on Tuesday that he recently invested in high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial.

Shares of Virtu popped 1.5% soon after Cuban's remarks on CNBC.

Cuban said he invested in the high-speed trader during last week's market turmoil.

"There was blood in the street with the VIX, and everybody got leveled shorting the VIX," Cuban told CNBC. "So what did I do, I bought puts on the VIX. Not huge positions, but enough to be interesting. I also bought some VIRT, Virtu, because they do HFT, high-frequency trading. And they make money off of volatility."

Markets have seen a return of volatility after more than a year in the doldrums, and that has been a blessing for Virtu.

The company's stock is up more than 40% since the beginning of last week. Take a look at the chart:

null

