Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  McDonald's is slipping after taking a big hit from the new tax law (MCD)


Finance McDonald's is slipping after taking a big hit from the new tax law (MCD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

McDonald's took a GAAP earnings hit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act but outperformed on an adjusted basis.

null play

null

(Getty Images)

  • McDonald's reported fourth-quarter earnings ahead of Tuesday's opening bell.
  • The fast-food giant took an earnings hit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but outperformed on an adjusted basis.
  • The company plans to spend billions in 2018 to update its stores.
  • Watch the stock trade in real time here.


The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act hit McDonald's in the fourth quarter, and was the cause for earnings that came in below Wall Street's expectations on Tuesday. Shares of the fast-food chain are down 0.73% at $176.46 apiece in early trading Tuesday.

McDonald's reported earnings of $0.87 a share, missing the $1.60 that was expected by a wide margin. The miss was due to a one-time $0.84 per share cost associated with the new tax law. On an adjusted basis, McDonald's reported earnings of $1.71, topping estimates of $1.59.

Revenue came in at $5.34 billion, which was higher than the $5.23 billion expected by analysts. Comparable sales were up 4.5%, in line with expectations.

"We served more customers more often, achieved our best comparable sales performance in six years, gained share in markets around the world and made tremendous progress with growth platforms such as delivery, mobile order and pay and Experience of the Future," CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement.

Chief financial officer Kevin Ozan said McDonald's would be investing $2.4 billion in 2018, focused primarily on remodeling existing locations to match its "Experience of the Future" plans that update stores with touchscreen kiosks and other modern updates.

Read about the new Dollar Menu items here.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Nashiru Issahaku Resigned Bank of Ghana governor lands a new jobbullet
2 Finance Ghana's vehicle licensing authority records $4.4m after...bullet
3 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance The 10 longest flights in the world, ranked
null
Finance Americans haven't been this bullish on the stock market since the dotcom bubble
AriseBank's website was offline Tuesday morning.
Finance The SEC has shut down another ICO — this time an alleged $600 million scam in Texas
null
Finance Apple continues its slide from iPhone X production cuts (AAPL)