Finance :  Meet 7 people who make bank from a creative side hustle

news

America is obsessed with the side hustle economy.

Chris Guillebeau, a best-selling author, entrepreneur, and podcast host teaches people exactly how to launch a side hustle.

He says a successful side hustle can remain a part-time gig that provides some extra cash or grow into a full-time job.

Chris Guillebeau, a multihyphenate entrepreneur and the author of "Side Hustle: From Idea to Income in 27 Days," is an authority on side hustles.

In addition to his book, Guillebeau's popular online workshop, Side Hustle School, teaches people how to launch a side hustle — from idea generation to monetization — to bring home some extra cash and exercise their creative muscles.

On his podcast, Guillebeau tells the stories of people around the world who have done just that, and even some who have grown their side hustle into a full-time gig.

"[A side hustle] is not just about avoiding or overcoming economic uncertainty, it's about creating something for yourself and having ownership over that, and that's a wonderful thing," Guillebeau previously told Business Insider.

It's crucial to "look away from the gig economy" and part-time jobs, he said, and put your energy toward creating something unique and valuable that people will pay for.

On over 300 episodes of Side Hustle School — which have a run-time of less than 10 minutes each — Guillebeau has shared stories of hundreds of hard-working side hustlers around the world.

He shared some of his favorite success stories with Business Insider below:

Nicole Buergers left her corporate marketing job in 2015 to found Bee2Bee Honey Collective, a commercial and backyard beekeeping service in Houston, Texas. Buergers now installs and maintains beehives around the city and harvests the honey to sell. Her niche services bring in an average of $4,000 a month.

Listen to the Side Hustle School episode about Bee2Bee Honey Collective here.

Carla Brauer preps, cleans, repairs, and restores animal skulls. The Oregon native started her company, Dermestidarium, about four years ago, selling artifacts on her website and even working directly with museums. Brauer is usually busiest during the fall and winter thanks to hunting season, earning an average of $1,600 a month.

Listen to the Side Hustle School episode about Dermestidarium here.

David Gaylord and two of his friends each invested just $250 of their own cash in 2015 to launch Bushbalm, a skincare company that creates essential oil blends to soothe skin, prevent ingrown hairs, and reduce redness on sensitive areas of the body. The business now brings in around $2,500 a month.

Listen to the Side Hustle School episode about Bushbalm here.

Alex Drysdale, a long-time fitness geek, was scrolling through Facebook one day when he saw an article about protein bars made with crickets — yes, the insect. He'd been looking for a business idea that would promote environmental sustainability, and a light bulb went off. His company, Crik Nutrition, now sells chocolate and vanilla-flavored protein powder made with crickets and does six-figures in annual sales.

Listen to the Side Hustle School episode about Crik Nutrition here.

Brian Thompson, a copywriter and creative director, launched a website on April Fool's Day in 2014 offering to put tweets on physical artwork. The venture quickly turned from a joke into a lucrative side hustle. Thompson now sells tweet art at Permanent140.com and offers custom laser engraving at LasersMakeItAwesome.com. His creations bring in around $1,500 a month.

Listen to the Side Hustle School episode about Permanent140.com here.

Jill Bong's pet chicken, Speck, died from a mating injury in 2011, a common occurrence among domestic chickens that can be prevented if the chicken is wearing a vest, or saddle. About a year later, Bong, an engineer in Colorado, launched Chicken Armor, which produces low-cost, low-maintenance saddles for farmers all over the world. Bong brings home an average of $1,500 a month from her business.

Listen to the Side Hustle School episode about Chicken Armor here.

Daniel Grove combined his love of science fiction and photography to offer fun portrait sessions for lovers of "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," and other sci-fi favorites. While the Texan has expanded his services to include wedding and family photography, he began by specializing in cosplay photography. Grove earns an average of $1,600 a month and still maintains his day job.

Listen to the Side Hustle School episode about Daniel Grove here.