Finance :  Meet the 20-year-old Florida man who announced he won the $450 million Mega Millions lottery on Facebook and credits 'a positive mindset'

The Mega Millions lottery reached its fourth-largest jackpot in history last week at $450 million.

The sole winner is 20-year-old Shane Missler, who announced his win on Facebook with three words: "Oh. My. God."

Missler is a Florida resident and is taking the lump sum of nearly $282 million.

A 20-year-old Florida man became an instant multi-millionaire last Friday upon discovering he won the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot.

"Oh. My. God." Shane Missler wrote on his Facebook page January 5, mere hours after the Mega Millions draw. He reportedly broke the news to his dad over a cup of coffee the next morning.

Missler bought five lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Pasco County, Florida earlier that day, according to the Daily Mail, using money he previously won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Missler — who is originally from Maine and a proud fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics, according to his social media accounts — will take the lump sum of $281,874,999, according to a statement from his lawyer.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," Missler said.

The money will be paid to a trust called "Secret 007, LLC" and Missler will be the managing member, according to lottery officials in Florida.

"Although I'm young I've had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me. I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future," Missler said.

Missler quit his job at a local background screening company shortly after the win. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history, and Missler is the sole winner. He credits his good fortune to positive thinking.

"If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded," he said. "I look forward to the future."