Finance :  Millennials are snapping up shares of Netflix ahead of earnings (NFLX)

Netflix is set to release its fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday.

Millennials on several popular investing apps seem bullish on the company.

Netflix is set to report earnings on Monday after the market close, and millennials are jumping over each other to buy the stock ahead of the release.

The company is the 16th-most popular stock on Robinhood, the trading app popular with millennials, and the sixth-most held stock among young investors on the Stockpile app, which lets its users trade in fractional shares of companies. Ahead of earnings, both apps saw their users buying shares of Netflix more than they were selling.

Robinhood users appear enthusiastic this season, buying shares 20% more often than they sold them — although less so than the last earnings report, when the ratio was closer to 30%. Stockpile users, who often lean towards long-term investing, are buying Netflix shares 5.3 times as often as they are selling.

Wall Street is expecting Netflix to report adjusted earnings of $0.50 on revenue of $3.277 billion. The company has a massive original content budget that has helped it drive continual growth in mature markets, like the US, as well as new areas where the streaming service has recently become available.

Investors will be watching for any comments on increased competition in the streaming video space. Disney recently acquired the entertainment parts of 21st Century Fox and is expected to use the content from the acquisition to fuel its upcoming streaming services.

On Robinhood, users seem bullish on the entire streaming video market. 82% of investors who hold shares of Netflix also hold shares of Disney, Shrey Shahi, head of data science at Robinhood, told Markets Insider.

