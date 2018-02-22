Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  More than 100 airline employees went to the funeral of a Florida school shooting victim whose father is a United pilot


Finance More than 100 airline employees went to the funeral of a Florida school shooting victim whose father is a United pilot

  • Published:

Over 100 employees from JetBlue, United, and Delta Air Lines attended the funeral for a Florida school shooting victim whose father is a pilot for United.

Sara Smith, left, and her daughter Karina Smith visit a makeshift memorial outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, in Parkland, Florida. play

Sara Smith, left, and her daughter Karina Smith visit a makeshift memorial outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, in Parkland, Florida.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

  • More than 100 employees from JetBlue, United, American, and Spirit attended the funeral for Gina Montalto, who was killed in the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and whose father is a pilot for United.
  • Montalto's parents set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a scholarship fund in her name focused on secondary education.
  • The response to the shooting, which killed 17 people, has increased the conversation around gun control, as many have called for restricted access to automatic weapons, like the AR-15 rifle that was used in the shooting.


More than 100 employees from JetBlue, United, and other airlines attended the funeral for Gina Rose Montalto — who was killed in the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and whose father is a pilot for United — according to Dan Petrovich, a United pilot who was in attendance and spoke to Business Insider.

null play

null

(Twitter / kaliemarsch)

Montalto's parents set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a scholarship fund in her name focused on secondary education. The GoFundMe had raised over $280,000 of its $300,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Gina will be missed not only by her family, but by everyone whose life she touched," Montalto's parents wrote. "With your donations, we hope to help give the gift of higher education to other children."

Other members of the airline community showed their support for the family via social media.


The response to the shooting, which killed 17 people, has increased the conversation around gun control, as many have called for restricted access to automatic weapons, like the AR-15 rifle that was used in the shooting.

President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness to promote gun control measures like banning bump stocks, which increase the rate of fire for semiautomatic weapons, and raising the age at which people can legally buy rifles like the AR-15.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Meet the 5 richest, most successful self-made women in Accrabullet
2 Finance 750 KFCs in Britain closed because they ran out of chickenbullet
3 Finance Meet the world's richest black billionaires of 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

raj nair
Finance Ford's North American president has resigned after reports of 'inappropriate' behavior (F)
A Volvo V60 T6 Wagon.
Finance Volvo's V60 new station wagon is simply stunning
Bill Gates
Finance Bill Gates reveals the two 'crazy things' he purchased since becoming a billionaire 30 years ago
charts trader screen
Finance A golden opportunity just opened up for cryptocurrency traders