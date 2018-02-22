Finance :  More than 100 airline employees went to the funeral of a Florida school shooting victim whose father is a United pilot

news

More than 100 employees from JetBlue, United, and other airlines attended the funeral for Gina Rose Montalto — who was killed in the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and whose father is a pilot for United — according to Dan Petrovich, a United pilot who was in attendance and spoke to Business Insider.

Montalto's parents set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a scholarship fund in her name focused on secondary education. The GoFundMe had raised over $280,000 of its $300,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Gina will be missed not only by her family, but by everyone whose life she touched," Montalto's parents wrote. "With your donations, we hope to help give the gift of higher education to other children."

The response to the shooting, which killed 17 people, has increased the conversation around gun control, as many have called for restricted access to automatic weapons, like the AR-15 rifle that was used in the shooting.

President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness to promote gun control measures like banning bump stocks, which increase the rate of fire for semiautomatic weapons, and raising the age at which people can legally buy rifles like the AR-15.