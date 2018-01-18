Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Morgan Stanley beats on earnings despite big hit to trading revenues (MS)


Finance Morgan Stanley beats on earnings despite big hit to trading revenues (MS)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Morgan Stanley is set to report fourth-quarter results at about 7 am Thursday.

James gorman play

James gorman

(Getty)

Morgan Stanley released fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, and, like the rest of the big Wall Street banks, it beat analyst expectations with adjusted earnings of $0.84 a share.

Analysts had been expecting Morgan Stanley to produce adjusted earnings of $0.77 a share.

“Over the course of the full year we achieved the strategic objectives outlined two years ago. In 2017, pre-tax earnings grew by 18%, driven by a 10% increase in revenues, with growth across all our business segments," CEO James Gorman said. "This, coupled with strong expense discipline demonstrates the firm’s operating leverage. We enter 2018 with strong momentum aided by rising interest rates, tax reform and an evolving regulatory framework.”

Morgan Stanley is the last to report of the big US banks, and like the others, its non-adjusted earnings took a one-time hit from tax reform.

But Morgan Stanley's net $1.2 billion loss on the new tax law — primarily from deferred tax assets that declined in value — came in below the $1.25 billion that analysts projected and well below its Wall Street counterparts.

The bank's fixed income sales and trading took a big hit in the fourth quarter, with revenues falling 46% to $808 million. Fixed income suffered across Wall Street, but Morgan Stanley's decline is on par with Goldman Sachs' 50% drop — a historically bad quarter in bond trading.

Here are the highlights:

  • Net revenues of $9.5 billion, beating estimates of $9.24 billion
  • Adjusted net income of $1.7 billion, beating estimates of $1.43 billion
  • Wealth management revenues of $4.4 billion, a new record
  • Investment banking revenues of $1.4 billion, up 7.7% from $1.3 billion last year
  • Fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $808 million, down 46% from $1.5 billion last year
  • Equity sales and trading net revenues of $1.9 billion, down 5% from $2.0 billion last year

This story is developing.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
2 World Bank Why 2018 Sub-Saharan Africa growth will be strong, and why...bullet
3 Finance Why you must invest in Ecobank Development Corporation Fixed...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

jeff bezos
Finance Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos rejected an offer from the richest real estate developer in the US to pay for HQ2
Millennials Trust Tech Payments
Finance THE TECH COMPANIES IN PAYMENTS REPORT: How technology giants are using their reach and digital prowess to take on traditional banks (GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AMZN)
In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, a nurse administers an I.V. push of antibiotics to patient Alice McDonald at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.
Finance Hospital groups and the VA are trying to upend the generic drug business
Vanguard Bill McNabb
Finance Vanguard's chairman says cryptocurrencies pose an ‘idiosyncratic risk’