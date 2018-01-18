Finance :  Morgan Stanley jumps after reporting better than expected fourth-quarter earnings (MS)

news

Shares of Morgan Stanley jumped on Thursday after reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings.

The bank still took a net $1.2 billion loss from the new tax law, and suffered from a weak quarter in trading.

View Morgan Stanley's real-time stock price here.



Morgan Stanley edged higher on Thursday after it reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

The Wall Street bank reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 a share compared to an expected $0.77 adjusted earnings per share.

In line with Wall Street's expectations of a short-term impact from the new tax law, Morgan Stanley also took a net $1.2 billion loss as a result of the law, primarily from deferred tax assets that declined in value. The loss still came in below Wall Street estimates.

The bank also had a weak quarter for fixed income sales and trading, taking a 46% decline in revenues from that sector. This is on par with rival Goldman Sachs, which saw a 50% decline in revenue from its trading unit, a historically bad quarter for bond trading.

Morgan Stanley's stock was trading up 1.39% at $56.12 per share before the opening bell. It was up 8.08% for the year. Shares of other major banks were flat on Thursday morning.

