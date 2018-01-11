Finance :  Morgan Stanley just announced its 2018 managing director promotions (MS)

news

Morgan Stanley just announced a 153 new managing director promotions.

The position at the investment bank is among the most coveted on Wall Street.



Morgan Stanley announced Thursday a new class of 153 new managing directors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Of the new promotions, 64% came from the Institutional Securities, Investment Management, and Wealth Management divisions. Ninety-five of the new MDs work in the Americas; 38 in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and 20 in Asia.

The managing director title at the investment bank is among the most coveted on Wall Street.

The 153 promotions bests the 2017 tally of 140, and is just shy of the 2016 class of 156, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley also kicked off Wall Street's bonus season announcements Thursday, telling staffers how much compensation they'll receive for their performance in 2017.

This story is developing.