Finance :  Nando's just opened a recording studio in the middle of its central London restaurant — and it's free to use

Diners can even see into the studio.

The Nando's studio.

  • Restaurant chain Nando's has launched a high-tech recording studio in central London.
  • The studio is available to use completely free to successful applicants.
  • The chain has worked with the likes of Stormzy and Ella Eyre to mentor new artists.


Cult restaurant chain Nando's may be known for its peri-peri chicken, but it could soon become a name in the music industry.

Nando's has opened a recording studio inside its Soho, London restaurant, complete with an in-house sound engineer and industry-standard equipment — including a Neumann U87 microphone.

The studio, which is visible to diners in the restaurant, is targeted at "budding producers, artists, and DJs" — and it's available completely free to successful applicants.

The chain, which claims to have been "fueling the music industry backstage" for years, just entered into the fourth year of its Nando's Music Exchange, a programme which "inspires the exchange of global music influences through mentoring, workshops, and explosive events."

The programme has seen the likes of Stormzy and Ella Eyre mentor young artists — and now they have a new place to do so, open five days a week.

The company said it hopes to grow its network of artists through the programme, adding: "Some of the best ideas have started over PERi-PERi (or so we’re told), so we’re looking forward to hearing what happens when we bring together chicken and tunes!"

Interested artists can apply here.

