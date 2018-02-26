Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Netflix hits a record high — and it's the best performing FAANG stock this year (NFLX)


Finance Netflix hits a record high — and it's the best performing FAANG stock this year (NFLX)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Netflix is soaring, and it is way better than the already soaring FAANG stocks.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. play

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

(Getty)

  • Netflix hit a record high Monday.
  • Netflix is part of the 'FAANG' stocks, which are outperforming the S&P this year.
  • Netflix is outperforming the FAANGs.


Netflix hit a record high above $295 a share Monday, giving the company a market cap of about $127 billion.

Shares of the video-streaming company have gained momentum following a solid fourth-quarter earnings report and the announcement of a $300 million deal with "Glee "and "American Horror Story" producer Ryan Murphy.

The company's negative free cash flow also doesn't seem to be a concern for investors as Netflix's subscriber base and revenue growth continue to impress. Investors are expecting positive cash flow to come soon.

FAANG stocks, of which Netflix is a member, have been outperforming the broader market this year. They have yielded a return of more than 18% in 2018, far better than the S&P 500's 2.8% gain, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

While FAANG members Alphabet and Facebook are down slightly after the stock market's correction, Netflix shares have rallied 6%.

Netflix is the top-performing FAANG stock in 2018, having gained 45.45% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Amazon (+27.96%) is the only other member of the group currently sporting a double-digit percentage gain this year, but Alphabet (+5.39%), Apple (+3.64%) and Facebook (+1.49%) are all trading higher.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

bitcoin
Finance A Goldman Sachs-backed tech company just bought a major crypto exchange for a reported $400 million
How much money it takes to be "rich" is highest in San Francisco.
Finance How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 27 major US cities
null
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Wall Street is terrified of cryptocurrencies
null
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Wall Street is terrified of cryptocurrencies