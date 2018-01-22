Finance :  Netflix pops after beating earnings expectations (NFLX)

news

Netflix reported earnings that beat expectations Monday afternoon, sending the stock up 8%

The streaming giant posted modest growth at home in the US, and even more from abroad.



Netflix reported earnings of $0.41 per share after the bell Monday on revenue of $3.29 billion.

The streaming giant beat Wall Street expectations on both metrics, sending shares up as much as 8% in after-hours trading.

Netflix has been adding more subscribers internationally than in the US in recent quarters, and this period was no exception. Netflix added a total of 8.33 million subscribers — 2 million more than expected — with 1.45 million added from the US and 4.9 million internationally. Both measures were better than expected.

"We had a beautiful Q4, completing a great year as internet TV expands globally," the company said in a letter to shareholders. "In 2017, we grew streaming revenue 36% to over $11 billion, added 24 million new memberships (compared to 19 million in 2016), achieved for the first time a full-year positive international contribution profit, and more than doubled global operating income."

The growth has been fueled by mega-hits like "Stranger Things 2." UBS analysts predicted last week that new shows from the fourth quarter, namely "Ozark" and "Mindhunter," have generated just as much subscriber excitement as hits like "House of Cards" or "Narcos."

Shares of Netflix have gained 65% in the past year.

Follow Netflix's stock price in real-time here>>