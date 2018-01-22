Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Netflix pops after beating earnings expectations (NFLX)


Finance Netflix pops after beating earnings expectations (NFLX)

  • Published:

The streaming giant posted modest growth at home in the US, and even more from abroad.

Image
  • Netflix stock price
    Netflix stock price   
  • Netflix stock price
    Netflix stock price   
  • Screen Shot 2018 01 22 at 4.16.55 PM
    Screen Shot 2018 01 22 at 4.16.55 PM   
Netflix stock price play

Netflix stock price

(Markets Insider)

  • Netflix reported earnings that beat expectations Monday afternoon, sending the stock up 8%
  • The streaming giant posted modest growth at home in the US, and even more from abroad.


Netflix reported earnings of $0.41 per share after the bell Monday on revenue of $3.29 billion.

The streaming giant beat Wall Street expectations on both metrics, sending shares up as much as 8% in after-hours trading.

Netflix has been adding more subscribers internationally than in the US in recent quarters, and this period was no exception. Netflix added a total of 8.33 million subscribers — 2 million more than expected — with 1.45 million added from the US and 4.9 million internationally. Both measures were better than expected.

"We had a beautiful Q4, completing a great year as internet TV expands globally," the company said in a letter to shareholders. "In 2017, we grew streaming revenue 36% to over $11 billion, added 24 million new memberships (compared to 19 million in 2016), achieved for the first time a full-year positive international contribution profit, and more than doubled global operating income."

The growth has been fueled by mega-hits like "Stranger Things 2." UBS analysts predicted last week that new shows from the fourth quarter, namely "Ozark" and "Mindhunter," have generated just as much subscriber excitement as hits like "House of Cards" or "Narcos."

Shares of Netflix have gained 65% in the past year.

Follow Netflix's stock price in real-time here>>

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Crpto-Business This 16-year-old Ghanaian makes millions from bitcoinbullet
2 Rob Shuter MTN reveals plans to become Africa's biggest bankbullet
3 Finance Inside the $350 million Emirates complex designed to fix the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

FILE PHOTO: An electric board showing exchange rate between South Korean Won and Bitcoin at a cryptocurrencies exchange in Seoul, South Korea, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
Finance Bitcoin exchange Coinbase reportedly made more than $1 billion in revenues last year
null
Finance Bacardi is reportedly buying Patrón in a deal valued at $5 billion
null
Finance Don't let stretched valuations keep you from betting on high-profile tech and media stocks, says CFRA
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today