Finance :  Nobody wants to buy the oldest home in the US, a log cabin from the 1600s with a $2.9 million price tag

Nothnagle Cabin is said to be the oldest home in America.

Built in 1638, the house is currently owned by Harry and Doris Rink, who maintain the home and give free tours of the space.

The log cabin was first listed in June 2017, and is still on the market for $2.9 million.

The log cabin, which dates back to 1638, has lasted this long with the help of its current owners, Harry and Doris Rink — who have taken the property under their wing, and have been living in an attached house since 1968.

According to Harry, people lived inside the cabin until 1918, and the attached home that the couple resides in was built in the early 1700s. "We have the deed to the property dating back to 1791," Harry told The New York Times in an interview.

Restoration projects completed by the Rinks include reinforcing the walls with clay, and removing plaster that was on the interior walls. The property is 1,800 square feet, and has been on the market since June of 2017.

Built by Finnish settlers, the Nothnagle Log House was completed in 1643.

Today, the land that the cabin was built on is Gibbstown, New Jersey.

Source: Atlas Obscura, NJ.com

The home is on both the National and State Historic Registers, and has had various visitors such as ambassadors, Consulate Generals, members of Congress, governors, historians, and more.

Its asymmetrical fireplace was a clue to the Rinks that the home was built by the Finnish. "It has an asymmetrical fireplace in the corner, which is typical of Scandinavian cabins from that time period," Harry told the New York Times in an interview.

Source: The New York Times

The Rinks have taken care of, and restored the cabin to its original state. Using clay from a local source, the two have kept the wood intact by hand-filling any splits or holes with clay.

Set up similar to a museum, the Rinks give regular tours of the home, and it's free to visit. Artifacts inside the home come with its $2.9 million price tag.

The Rinks live in an 18th-century house that is attached to the cabin.

The Rinks are selling the property — however, its buyer must allow them to continue to live on the property, and give tours of the cabin.