Finance :  Nobody wants to buy Warren Buffett's $11 million Southern California vacation home — take a look inside

Nobody wants to buy Warren Buffett's $11 million Southern California vacation home — take a look inside

Warren Buffett has owned the vacation home since 1971, when he purchased it for $150,000.

  • Warren Buffett listed his Laguna Beach, California, home for $11 million in early 2017.
  • Buffett purchased the home for just $150,000 in 1971, which is less than $1 million in today's dollars.
  • Over a year later, the home still doesn't have a buyer.

Warren Buffett could see a big return if his Laguna Beach, California, home sells for close to its $11 million asking price — but it seems to be lacking an interested buyer.

"It's now been on the market for about five months longer than the median listing time for similarly priced homes in the same ZIP code," reports Bloomberg's Noah Buhayar, citing data from Redfin.

Buffett has owned the home since 1971, when he purchased it for $150,000. That's about $934,000 in today's dollars. He's since renovated the place, which has six bedrooms and more than 3,500 square feet of living space.

The billionaire investor had primarily used it as a beach retreat for his family, but they reportedly hadn't used it much since his first wife, Susan, died in 2004.

Let's take a tour of this billionaire's beach-town home.

Buffett's longtime vacation home is located in the affluent beachside community of Laguna Beach, in Orange County, California.

It's part of a gated community called Emerald Bay and is just a short walk from the beach.

The beaches here are stunning, with high cliffs.

And the home itself offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the view. It was built in 1936 and renovated after it was purchased by the Buffett family.

The home has six bedrooms in total.

All but one of them have their own en-suite bathroom.

This one was wall-papered with New Yorker covers.

The bedrooms' layouts look well-suited for family visits.

And two of them have their own private entrances.

This one opens to a patio.

It's secluded and simply decorated.

The kitchen is also decorated basically, but it has all of the appliances you may need.

A dining area opens to an adjacent living room.

It has its own fireplace.

There are plenty of wide-open windows to enjoy the views throughout the home.

Even this living room opens to the outdoors.

It's easy to see why Buffett would want to spend his time away from Omaha here.

