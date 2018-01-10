Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Nvidia is slipping after saying its chips are vulnerable to the biggest security flaw in recent memory (NVDA)


Nvidia is slipping after saying its chips are vulnerable to the biggest security flaw in recent memory (NVDA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nvidia said it indeed affected by the Spectre flaw that is rocking the tech world.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, reacts to a video at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas play

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, reacts to a video at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas

(Rick Wilking/Reuters)


Initially, it seemed that Nvidia had been left out of the biggest story in tech this year. But, on Wednesday, the company said its chips are affected by the Spectre flaw.

Nvidia's stock is trading down 1.31% at $219.04 a share after the company disclosed it's products' vulnerabilities in a news release. Nvidia has released patches for the security issue on many of its products and announced a schedule of releases for products that don't yet have a patch.

Spectre is a flaw in the way computers handle requests to look at sensitive information stored on low levels of memory. The flaw was originally thought to only affect central processing units, which would exclude Nvidia's graphics processing units products. But, it now looks like the company is not immune to those flaws.

While CPUs exist in every computer, GPUs are mostly used in high-end gaming computers, cryptocurrency miners, and servers. Nvidia recommends checking its update page to download patches if your computer is running one of its chips.

News of Nvidia's vulnerabilities comes after the company rocked its CES keynote on Sunday. CEO Jensen Huang announced several new products, like giant gaming monitors and new autonomous driving chips.

Nvidia's stock has soared 107% over the past year.

Read more about Nvidia's keynote address here.

