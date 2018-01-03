Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Paul Manafort was indicted for spending his hidden millions in lavish ways — and now there's a new twist


Finance Paul Manafort was indicted for spending his hidden millions in lavish ways — and now there's a new twist

  • Published:

Home renovations, Range Rovers, and nearly $850,000 worth of men's clothing are just a few of the "personal items" Paul Manafort bought, the indictment said.

The indictment said Manafort used offshore accounts to wire over $12 million to fund a luxurious lifestyle. play

The indictment said Manafort used offshore accounts to wire over $12 million to fund a luxurious lifestyle.

(Rick Wilking/Reuters)

  • Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is suing special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and the US Department of Justice.
  • Manafort was indicted in October on a range of charges, including money laundering and tax fraud.
  • Manafort used the laundered money to fund a lavish lifestyle for himself and his family, including multimillion-dollar homes and antique furnishings, the indictment says.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort filed a civil lawsuit against special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and the US Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Manafort is accusing Rosenstein of exceeding his power by appointing Mueller to investigate the Trump campaign's ties to Russia and "any matters that arose or may arise directly from" the initial inquiry.

By looking into his finances and offshore business dealings that go as far back as 2005, Manafort alleged that Mueller's scrutiny went "far beyond" investigating whether there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian actors.

Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates were indicted by a grand jury in October on a range of charges, including money laundering and tax fraud. The men are accused of laundering more than $21 million — more than $18 million by Manafort and more than $3 million by Gates — from 2006 to at least 2016. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment says that from 2008 to 2014, Manafort used offshore accounts to wire over $12 million to fund a luxurious lifestyle and an additional $6.4 million to purchase two New York City properties — a condominium on Howard Street and a brownstone on Union Street — and a house in Arlington, Virginia.

Keep scrolling to see the vendors of the lavish "personal items" the indictment says Manafort bought using funds in offshore accounts.

$20,000: Housekeeping in New York

$20,000: Housekeeping in New York play

$20,000: Housekeeping in New York

(Flickr / Rubbermaid Products)


$31,900: Purchases from an art gallery in Florida

$31,900: Purchases from an art gallery in Florida play

$31,900: Purchases from an art gallery in Florida

(Contemporary/Angela Li)


$46,000: Property management company in South Carolina

$46,000: Property management company in South Carolina play

$46,000: Property management company in South Carolina

(Flickr / David Shankbone)


$273,455: Payments related to four Range Rovers and a Mercedes-Benz

$273,455: Payments related to four Range Rovers and a Mercedes-Benz play

$273,455: Payments related to four Range Rovers and a Mercedes-Benz

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

This figure includes $163,705 in payments for three Range Rovers, $47,000 for a separate purchase of a Range Rover, and $62,750 for a Mercedes-Benz.



$558,137: Contractors in Florida and Virginia

$558,137: Contractors in Florida and Virginia play

$558,137: Contractors in Florida and Virginia

(Flickr / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

This includes $125,650 paid to a contractor in Virginia and $432,487 paid to a contractor in Florida.



$500,000: Investment company

$500,000: Investment company play

$500,000: Investment company

(Getty Images/Andreas Rentz)


$520,440: Clothing store in Beverly Hills, California

$520,440: Clothing store in Beverly Hills, California play

$520,440: Clothing store in Beverly Hills, California

(Filipe Frazao/Shutterstock)


$820,240: Landscaper in the Hamptons, New York

$820,240: Landscaper in the Hamptons, New York play

$820,240: Landscaper in the Hamptons, New York

(Paul Wishart / Shutterstock.com)

This includes separate payments of $164,740 and $655,500 to landscapers in the Hamptons.



$849,215: Men's clothing store in New York

$849,215: Men's clothing store in New York play

$849,215: Men's clothing store in New York

(Shutterstock/GoncharukMaks)


$1,432,106: Home automation and home entertainment companies in Florida and New York

$1,432,106: Home automation and home entertainment companies in Florida and New York play

$1,432,106: Home automation and home entertainment companies in Florida and New York

(Shutterstock/Vadim Ovchinnikov)

This includes $1,319,281 paid to a home automation, lighting, and home entertainment company in Florida, and $112,825 paid to an audio, video, and control system home integration installation company in the Hamptons.



$1,658,260: Antiques in New York and Virginia

$1,658,260: Antiques in New York and Virginia play

$1,658,260: Antiques in New York and Virginia

(Shutterstock/bonzodog)

This includes $623,910 paid to an antique dealer in New York, as well as $934,350 paid to an antique rug store and $100,000 to a related vendor in Alexandria, Virginia.



$5,434,793: Home improvement company in the Hamptons

$5,434,793: Home improvement company in the Hamptons play

$5,434,793: Home improvement company in the Hamptons

(Shutterstock/Jo Ann Snover)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
2 Finance 8 things you can do today to be richer in 2018bullet
3 Finance These African footballers are on top of the 2018 money leaguebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Nobody in the auto industry is disappointed with 2017 US sales
tesla model 3
Finance Tesla just slashed in half its Model 3 production target for the first quarter (TSLA)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Finance Tesla's Model 3 deliveries were awful — but the company still set a sales record for 2017 (TSLA)
null
Finance Marrying less and dying sooner — how the downward spiral of manufacturing is hurting American men