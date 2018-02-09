Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Qualcomm slips after management rebuffs Broadcom's sweetened offer (QCOM, AVGO)


Finance Qualcomm slips after management rebuffs Broadcom's sweetened offer (QCOM, AVGO)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Qualcomm's management rejected Broadcom's raised offer of $121 billion to buy the company, though it opened up talks with its rival.

Qualcomm stock price play

Qualcomm stock price

(Markets Insider)


Shares of Qualcomm slipped on Friday morning after its board voted to unanimously reject Broadcom's revised offer of $121 billion to acquire the firm.

Qualcomm was down 1.31% at $61.60 per share.

Broadcom has made several advances to buy out its smaller rival in the past year. Last November, Qualcomm fended off another bid by Broadcom to acquire the company for $70 per share, valuing Qualcomm at $105 billion. Qualcomm's board has maintained that the company is worth more.

Qualcomm has also been hit with setbacks. It is fighting a patent infringement case with Apple, and it has been subject to intense scrutiny by European regulators, which slapped Qualcomm with a $1.2 billion fine for alleged anticompetitive practices last month.

Qualcomm is scheduled to hold a shareholder meeting on March 6. Broadcom is expected to put its own nominees up for election to Qualcomm's board of directors, Reuters reported.

Qualcomm's stock was down 5.34% for the year. Broadcom's stock was trading at $229.04 a share, and slid 14.26% for the year.

Read more about Qualcomm's woes with the European Commission.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance Trump doesn't seem to understand some key elements of the...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

model 3 interior
Finance Tesla's Model 3 is the millennial dream car (TSLA)
Comedian Nicole Byer tells her story to Conan O'Brien.
Finance Comedian Nicole Byer claims she made a disgusting discovery while flying first-class on Delta Airlines (DAL)
stock exhange sad
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin is doing even worse than stocks
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Finance Here's how the FAANGs are faring during the stock market's correction