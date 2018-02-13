Finance :  Reports of smoke forced passengers and crew to evacuate a Southwest Airlines plane at John Wayne Airport

news

Reports of smoke forced passengers and crew to evacuate a Southwest Airlines jet at John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, California.

The airport said the incident may have involved an auxiliary power unit.

Southwest said the incident happened as flight 2123 pushed back from the gate at John Wayne on its way to San Jose. Emergency slides were deployed and all passengers and crew exited the plane.



