Finance :  Reports of smoke forced passengers and crew to evacuate a Southwest Airlines plane at John Wayne Airport

Southwest Airlines flight 2123 was scheduled to depart John Wayne (SNA) for San Jose on Monday night.

(Screenshot via KABC)

  • Reports of smoke forced passengers and crew to evacuate a Southwest Airlines jet at John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, California.
  • The airport said the incident may have involved an auxiliary power unit.
  • Southwest said the incident happened as flight 2123 pushed back from the gate at John Wayne on its way to San Jose. Emergency slides were deployed and all passengers and crew exited the plane.


Passengers and crew were forced to exit a Southwest Airlines plane at John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County after reports of smoke on board, the airport said in a social-media posting on Monday night.

In a follow-up message, the airport said the incident may have involved an auxiliary power unit. Southwest said the incident happened as flight 2123 was pushing back from the gate at John Wayne on its way to San Jose. Emergency chutes were deployed. All passengers and crew safely exited the plane.

This story is developing. Check back or refresh this page for updates.

