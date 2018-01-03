Finance :  Ripple's XRP explodes to record high above $3

Pulse.com.gh logo
Ripple's XRP explodes to record high above $3
Published:
03.01.2018
Frank Chaparro
play
Screen Shot 2018 01 03 at 3.10.56 PM
(CoinMarketCap)
news
XRP, the cryptocurrency made by Ripple, continued its explosive tear Wednesday afternoon, according to data from both
Markets Insider
and
CoinMarketCap
.
According to data from CoinMarketCap, the red-hot alternative cryptocurrency surged over $3 a coin Wednesday.
It was trading at an all-time high of $3.21 at the time of print, up nearly 34% against the dollar on Wednesday.
XRP has gained 134% over the last week.
Lesser known alternative cryptocurrencies, or alt coins, have pushed the cryptocurrency to new heights this year.
Cardano and Stellar, two other cryptocurrencies, are up 150% and 304% respectively this week.
