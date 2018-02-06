Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Snap surges above its IPO price after its big earnings beat (SNAP)


Finance Snap surges above its IPO price after its big earnings beat (SNAP)

  • Published:

Snap shares soared as much as 29% in after-hours trading.

Snap play

Snap

(Markets Insider)

  • Snap crushed Wall Street expectations during the fourth quarter.
  • The stock soared as much as 29% in after-hours trading, eclipsing the initial public offering price for the first time since July.


Snap shares skyrocketed as much as 29% Tuesday to more than $18 apiece in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street expectations. Tuesday's after-hours gain has Snap trading back above its initial public offering price of $17 for the first time since July.

The social media company posted an adjusted loss of $0.13, beating the $0.16 loss that was expected. Revenue soared 72% year-over-year to $285.7 million, beating the $252.8 million that Wall Street was anticipating. The number of daily active users spiked 18% YoY to 187 million, topping the 184.3 million that analysts were looking for.

Snap priced its IPO on March 1 at $17, and the stock reached a high of $29.44 just two days later. Then, the company fell out of favor on Wall Street, hit by a slew of analyst downgrades. It bottomed out at $11.24 a share in August.

But shares began to rebounded as Tencent took a 10% stake following the company's dismal third-quarter results and after the company announced a redesign to its app.

Snap shares are up about 23% this year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Crypotocurrencies warnings grow more strident as Ghana urges...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

steve wynn
Finance Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns from Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct scandal
FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin mining computers are pictured in Bitmain's mining farm near Keflavik, Iceland, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jemima Kelly/File Photo
Finance A startup raised $59 million in a token sale to usher in the next generation of crypto
Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of GM.
Finance GM may be about to pull out of South Korea (GM)
Screen Shot 2018 02 06 at 4.29.56 PM
Finance Cryptocurrency comes storming back after a blockbuster regulatory hearing on Capitol Hill