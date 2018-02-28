Finance :  Spotify's using a 'novel method' to go public, and it means the stock price could 'decline significantly and rapidly'

news

Spotify just filed its F-1 form, and the document is full of detail on how the music streaming business is planning to pull off what it calls a "novel method" for going public.

The firm is planning to list on the NYSE without underwriters, without a set price, without a set level of supply of shares, and without a lock-up on existing investors. And those decisions pose lots of risks.

"The public price of our ordinary shares may be more volatile than in an underwritten initial public offering and could, upon listing on the NYSE, decline significantly and rapidly," the filing said.

Here's how the process differs:

No set price range:

Spotify's planning on using private market transactions to guide shareholders towards an opening public stock price. Still, the range for private transactions between January 1 and February 22 was $90 to $132.50, a wide range. From the filing:

"No public market for our ordinary shares currently exists. However, our ordinary shares have a history of trading in private transactions. Based on information available to us, the low and high sales price per ordinary share for such private transactions during the year ended December 31, 2017 was $37.50 and $125.00, respectively, and during the period from January 1, 2018 through February 22, 2018 was $90.00 and $132.50, respectively, in each case excluding the Tencent Transactions (as defined herein) ... Our recent trading prices in private transactions may have little or no relation to the opening public price of our ordinary shares on the NYSE or the subsequent trading price of our ordinary shares on the NYSE."

No set supply:

There also isn't a set supply of securities available.

"There is not a fixed number of securities available for sale. Therefore, there can be no assurance that any Registered Shareholders or other existing shareholders will sell any or all of their ordinary shares and there may initially be a lack of supply of, or demand for, ordinary shares on the NYSE. Alternatively, we may have a large number of Registered Shareholders or other existing shareholders who choose to sell their ordinary shares in the near-term resulting in oversupply of our ordinary shares, which could adversely impact the public price of our ordinary shares once listed on the NYSE."

No lock-up:

And key existing shareholders aren't barred from selling shares with the exception of TME and Tencent, as they normally would be.

"None of our Registered Shareholders or other existing shareholders have entered into contractual lock-up agreements or other contractual restrictions on transfer, except for TME and Tencent. In an underwritten initial public offering, it is customary for an issuer’s officers, directors, and most of its other shareholders to enter into a 180 day contractual lock-up arrangement with the underwriters to help promote orderly trading immediately after listing. Consequently, any of our shareholders, including our directors and officers who own our ordinary shares and other significant shareholders, may sell any or all of their ordinary shares at any time (subject to any restrictions under applicable law), including immediately upon listing. If such sales were to occur in a significant quantum, it may result in an oversupply of our ordinary shares in the market, which could adversely impact the public price of our ordinary shares."

No underwriters:

While Morgan Stanley is working as the financial adviser and a designated market maker will help set the opening price, Spotify's not using underwriters. From the filing:

"Prior to the opening of trading on the NYSE, there will be no book building process and no price at which underwriters initially sold shares to the public to help inform efficient price discovery with respect to the opening trades on the NYSE. Therefore, buy and sell orders submitted prior to and at the opening of trading of our ordinary shares on the NYSE will not have the benefit of being informed by a published price range or a price at which the underwriters initially sold shares to the public. Moreover, there will be no underwriters assuming risk in connection with the initial resale of our ordinary shares. Additionally, because there are no underwriters, there is no underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares to help stabilize, maintain, or affect the public price of our ordinary shares on the NYSE immediately after the listing."

No roadshow:

Initial public offerings usually include a "roadshow," where investment banks managing the sale and company management parade in front of institutional investors. That's not happening with Spotify, however.