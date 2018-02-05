Finance :  Stocks are making a big comeback

news

The Dow opened lower by about 250 points on Monday following last week's slide.

But t he index has rallied sharply off its opening levels.

The US stock market is making a slow comeback on Monday.

After a 666-point drop in the Dow Jones industrial average on Friday, its biggest single-day point drop since October 2008, the index opened down another 250 points on Monday. That selling extended the drop from the previous Friday's record-high close to more than 5%.

But investors have bought the dip, and the index is making a comeback. It's now trading just down just 0.15%. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 is down just 0.14%, and the Nasdaq 100 has erased its early losses and is trading up 0.36%.

Many of the mega-cap tech names that reported earnings last week are also rebounding on Monday. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google all started Monday down 1.5% to 2% but are now trading higher.

Also Monday, Broadcom extended another offer for its rival chipmaker Qualcomm. The previous $103 billion bid was upped to $120 billion, even though Qualcomm has previously said it is not interested in selling.

Wells Fargo is among the biggest losing stocks Monday morning. Shares of the bank are down 6.82% to $59.70 after the Federal Reserve barred the bank from growing any larger until it improves its compliance and governance policies.