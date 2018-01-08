Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  STOCKS CLIMB HIGHER: Here's what you need to know


Finance STOCKS CLIMB HIGHER: Here's what you need to know

  • Published:

US stocks climbed higher, led by technology shares, as investors continue to price in the impact of tax cuts ahead of corporate earnings season.

rock climber play

rock climber

(REUTERS/ Anton Ferreira)

US stocks climbed higher, led by technology shares, as investors continue to price in the impact of tax cuts ahead of corporate earnings season, which starts later this week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined less than 0.1% and the more tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 increased 0.3%.

First up, the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 25,283, -12.87, (-0.05%)
  • S&P 500: 2,747.71, +4.56, (+0.17%)
  • Nasdaq: 7,157.39, +20.83, (+0.29%)
  • US 10-year yield: 2.48%, +0.004
  • WTI crude oil: $61.89, +$0.45, +0.73%

1. Wall Street is set up for an abnormal earnings season. In the fourth quarter of last year, Wall Street analysts made the smallest cuts to their estimates of any quarter since 2010, according to FactSet.

2. GoPro cut over 250 jobs and reduced its CEO's cash pay to $1 in a huge restructuring plan. The stock dropped as much as 33% as the company also said it will exit the drone business. The company also denied reports that it's hired JPMorgan to advise in a sale.

3. Spotify is bypassing the normal IPO process — and there are good reasons why more companies don't do it. Most notably, very few companies have the same combination of name-brand recognition and private fundraising success that Spotify does.

4. Kohl's is defying the retail meltdown — and it's more proof that malls are dying. The company's same-store sales surged 6.9% during the holiday period.

5. Amazon is making a major play for Windows PCs. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, several Windows PC manufacturers announced new computers coming this year that will support Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa.

ADDITIONALLY:

JEFFERIES: Snap's app redesign could backfire

Bitcoin plunges 8% after a weekend rally

Trump is planning to use a misleading number to try and sell the GOP tax law

GoPro's plunging stock made short sellers $45 million in a single day

Facebook has hit a wall

A top Fed official says a policy shift once seen as radical is 'not nearly as scary as you might think'

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Watch Out 7 secrets your bank teller won’t tell youbullet
2 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
3 Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting'...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Warren Buffett
Finance Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway could get a $37 billion windfall from tax cuts (BRK.A, BRK.B)
nissan brain to vehicle
Finance Nissan wants to make cars that can read your mind
null
Finance Cadillac could be the next Tesla if General Motors markets it right (GM, TSLA)
null
Finance Cadillac could be the next Tesla if General Motors markets it right (GM, TSLA)