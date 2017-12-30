Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  STOCKS FINISH BEST YEAR SINCE 2013: Here's what you need to know


  • Published:

Stocks slipped on the final trading day of 2017.

Stocks slipped on the final working day of 2017, but not by nearly enough to cast a shadow on the incredible rally this year.

For the first time, the S&P 500 finished every month of the calendar year with a gain.

Here's Friday's scoreboard:

  • Dow: 24,719.22, -118.29, (-0.48%).
  • S&P 500: 2,673.61, -13.93, (-0.52%).
  • Nasdaq: 6,903.39, -46.77, (-0.67%).

And for the final trading day of the year, here's how various assets were priced on Friday and their annual gain:

  • S&P 500: 2,673.61, +19.5% (best year since 2013).
  • 10-year yield: 2.45% on January 2 and 2.4% on Friday.
  • 30-year yield: 3.06% on January 2 and 2.74% on Friday.
  • WTI crude oil: 60.42, +12% (highest level since mid-2015).
  • Gold: $1,305.50, +13% (best year since 2010).
  • US dollar index: 91.94, -10% (worst year since 2003).
  • Bitcoin: $14,610.71, +1,401% (as of 3:35 p.m. ET).
  1. Goldman Sachs expects a $5 billion hit to profits for the fourth quarter and year because of the new tax law. Two-thirds of that is due to expected changes in repatriation taxes, when funds held overseas are returned.
  2. Ripple briefly overtook ether as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Ripple, which focuses on bank transfers, sported gains of more than 40% at one point Friday, propelling it to a record high and a market cap of $73.65 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.

  3. A settlement has been reached in the insider-trading case against Bill Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals. "Pershing Square and Valeant have agreed to split the $290 million total settlement such that Pershing Square will pay $193.75 million and Valeant will pay $96.25 million," Pershing said in a press release.

Additionally:

The best stock market trade of 2017 was one that experts hate

A kidnapped crypto executive was reportedly released after paying a $1 million bitcoin ransom

You can now practice trading CME bitcoin futures

Wall Street banks are booking big losses because of Trump's new tax rules — and they can be traced all the way back to the financial crisis

