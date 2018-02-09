Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Stocks just entered a correction — but bitcoin is still doing much worse


The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 entered into an official correction during Thursday trade.

  • US stocks have dipped 10% since peaking on January 26, an official correction.
  • Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have fared even worse during that same time period.

The US stock market is officially in a correction, defined as a 10% decline from its most recent high.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed 10.4% below its record high on January 26. Bitcoin has fared much worse during that same time period.

In fact, it's down nearly 28% since US markets began their slide in late January, according to data from CoinDesk. That includes a rebound during most of this week. At last check, it was trading at 8,298.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has had a tough start to the year following news of a regulatory clampdown in South Korea and declining trading volumes.

The total capitalization of the market for digital coins has shed over $170 billion since January 26.

Bitcoin has not been the only coin to experience a rout worse than the stock market:

  • Ethereum: $800, -$270, (-25%)
  • Litecoin: $146, -$25, (-18.4%)
  • Bitcoin Cash: $1,336, -$320, (-20%)

As for US equities, this is the fourth correction for the index since the bull market began in March 2009, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Stocks have been on a slide since January 26. But selling pressure ramped up this week, worsened by technical factors including the implosion of trading strategies that had bet on low volatility.

