Finance :  Stocks just entered a correction — but bitcoin is still doing much worse

US stocks have dipped 10% since peaking on January 26, an official correction.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have fared even worse during that same time period.

The US stock market is officially in a correction, defined as a 10% decline from its most recent high.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed 10.4% below its record high on January 26. Bitcoin has fared much worse during that same time period.



In fact, it's down nearly 28% since US markets began their slide in late January, according to data from CoinDesk. That includes a rebound during most of this week. At last check, it was trading at 8,298.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has had a tough start to the year following news of a regulatory clampdown in South Korea and declining trading volumes.



The total capitalization of the market for digital coins has shed over $170 billion since January 26.

Bitcoin has not been the only coin to experience a rout worse than the stock market:

Ethereum: $800, -$270, (-25%)

$800, -$270, (-25%) Litecoin: $146, -$25, (-18.4%)

$146, -$25, (-18.4%) Bitcoin Cash: $1,336, -$320, (-20%)

As for US equities, this is the fourth correction for the index since the bull market began in March 2009, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Stocks have been on a slide since January 26. But selling pressure ramped up this week, worsened by technical factors including the implosion of trading strategies that had bet on low volatility.