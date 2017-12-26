Finance :  STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

news

The major equity indexes closed marginally lower on the first day of a shortened week of trading.

Meanwhile, bitcoin rose more than 10% and back above $16,000 following its drop last week.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow: 24,746.24, -7.82, (-0.03%)

24,746.24, -7.82, (-0.03%) S&P 500: 2,680.47, -2.87, (-0.11%)

2,680.47, -2.87, (-0.11%) Nasdaq: 6,936.25, -23.71, (-0.34%)

6,936.25, -23.71, (-0.34%) WTI crude oil: $59.97, +$1.50, (+2.6%)

Additionally:

TOM LEE: Bitcoin just had a much-needed pullback and is quickly headed back to $20,000

A US regulator is proposing to roll back regulations put in place following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill

'To survive, you have to dollarize': Venezuela's crashing economy is turning the screws on buyers and sellers