Finance Take a look inside the Boeing factory where it builds its most iconic jets (BA)

Boeing built its Everett, Washington plant for the 747 jumbo jet. These days it's all about the 777 and the 787 Dreamliner.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

  • Boeing's Everett, Washington facility is one of the largest buildings in the world.
  • It's where Boeing builds the 747, 767, 777, and 787 Dreamliner.
  • Business Insider took a tour of the 777 and 787 production lines in October.


The Boeing 777 and the 787 Dreamliner are two of hottest selling wide-body airliners in the world. The dynamic duo has effectively supplanted the iconic 747 jumbo jet as the Boeing's go-to plane for long-haul flying.

At Boeing's Everett, Washington factory, the two are also built side-by-side. Everett isn't Boeing's only factory. The 737 is built nearby in Renton, Washington while the 787-10 is produced exclusively in North Charleston, South Carolina.

But, Everett remains Boeing's most famous and storied production facility. According to Boeing, its Everett facility is large enough to encompass "all of Disneyland with 12 acres left over for parking."

In October, Boeing gave Business Insider a tour of the 777 and 787 production lines ahead of the delivery of the first Qantas 787-9 Dreamliner.

Here's an inside look at Boeing's Everett, Washington factory.

Good morning Seattle! Time to hop on the bus to Everett, Washington.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


From afar, the Boeing factory doesn't seem too big

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Up close, the sheer scale of the factory becomes evident.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


The main assembly building encompasses 472 million cubic feet covering 98.3 acres.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


The Everett assembly plant was originally constructed in 1967 to build the Boeing 747.

(AP)


While the 747 and the 767 remain in production, most of the action these days is on the 777 and 787 sections of the factory.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Armed with my safety goggles and high visibility vest, it's time to get this show on the road.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


We start on the 777 production line.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here's a 777-300ER nearing completion. It's headed for Dubai where it will join Emirates and the world's largest fleet of 777s. Emirates operates roughly 165 Boeing 777s.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here's the tail end of another Emirates 777.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


According to Boeing more than 3,600 planes have been delivered from the Everett factory. That includes the 747, 767, 777, and 787.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


A grand total of 30,000 people work here.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


The factory never really shuts down. Even on the weekends, there are employees at work.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Boeing factory workers move around the facility on tricycles like these.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


According to Boeing representatives, the company used to have bicycles as well but dumped them in favor of tricycles due to safety concerns.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Just around the corner from the 777 line is the new 787 Dreamliner line. It is where parts sourced from around the world come together.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here is a set of 787 main landing gears. They come from France's Safran Landing Systems.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here's the tail for the second Qantas Boeing 787-9.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here's the center fuselage of the Qantas Dreamliner. It's from Italy.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


The logos from all of the 787's customers can be found on the assembly building doors. In front of the doors is a Dreamliner destined for Ethiopian Airlines.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


On a second story platform, we are able to have an overhead view of the production facility. Here's a Dreamliner that's headed for Aero Mexico.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Through November, Boeing delivered a total of 66 777s and 125 Dreamliners to customers in 2017. However, that figure for the 787 also includes aircraft produced in South Carolina.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here is the first Qantas Boeing 787-9 fresh out of the Everett factory.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


