Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Take a look inside the hidden bedrooms on board Boeing's 787 Dreamliner (BA)


Finance Take a look inside the hidden bedrooms on board Boeing's 787 Dreamliner (BA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Pilots and flight attendants have separate rest compartments hidden above the passenger cabin onboard Qantas' Boeing 787-9.

There are the flight attendants' crew-rest compartments on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. play

There are the flight attendants' crew-rest compartments on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

  • Qantas took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in October of 2017.
  • Before Qantas flew the Dreamliner to Australia, Business Insider got the chance to tour the plane.
  • As part of the tour, we got access to the Dreamliner's crew-rest compartments.
  • They are hidden compartments where pilots and flights attendants go to rest during long flights.


In March, Qantas will begin scheduled nonstop flights to London from its hub in Perth, Western Australia. The 17-hour-long, 9,008-mile flight is one of the longest in the world.

These flights are so long that pilots and flight attendants work on a rotating schedule, which means they need a place to sleep.

Most modern wide-body airliners used for long-haul international flights are equipped with crew-rest compartments.

To make this route possible, Australia's national airline ordered a fleet of eight brand-new Boeing 787-9s.

Business Insider got the chance to preview Qantas' first new Boeing 787-9 in October. As part of the tour, Qantas gave us access to the hidden crew-rest compartments located above the main passenger cabin. Since these are areas of the aircraft that are strictly off-limits to the flying public, we simply couldn't say no.

Here's a closer look at the pilot and flight attendant crew rests on board the Boeing 787-9.

Qantas took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in October. As part of the delivery ceremony, members of the media were allowed to tour the brand new jet.

Qantas took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in October. As part of the delivery ceremony, members of the media were allowed to tour the brand new jet. play

Qantas took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in October. As part of the delivery ceremony, members of the media were allowed to tour the brand new jet.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here's a look at the Dreamliner's state-of-the-art glass cockpit. Turn around ...

Here's a look at the Dreamliner's state-of-the-art glass cockpit. Turn around ... play

Here's a look at the Dreamliner's state-of-the-art glass cockpit. Turn around ...

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


And you'll see the hidden doorway to the pilot's rest compartment. Since the Qantas Dreamliner does not have a first-class cabin, the crew rest is located above the business-class seats at the front of the plane.

And you'll see the hidden doorway to the pilot's rest compartment. Since the Qantas Dreamliner does not have a first-class cabin, the crew rest is located above the business-class seats at the front of the plane. play

And you'll see the hidden doorway to the pilot's rest compartment. Since the Qantas Dreamliner does not have a first-class cabin, the crew rest is located above the business-class seats at the front of the plane.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Climb up the stars and you'll find ...

Climb up the stars and you'll find ... play

Climb up the stars and you'll find ...

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Sleeping quarters for two pilots. Even though the Dreamliner requires only two pilots, airlines usually fly with four on its long-haul international routes, the main crew, and a relief crew.

Sleeping quarters for two pilots. Even though the Dreamliner requires only two pilots, airlines usually fly with four on its long-haul international routes, the main crew, and a relief crew. play

Sleeping quarters for two pilots. Even though the Dreamliner requires only two pilots, airlines usually fly with four on its long-haul international routes, the main crew, and a relief crew.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Hidden at the rear of the Dreamliner's cabin is the flight attendants' crew rest. It's located above the main cabin between the economy-class section and the aft galley.

Hidden at the rear of the Dreamliner's cabin is the flight attendants' crew rest. It's located above the main cabin between the economy-class section and the aft galley. play

Hidden at the rear of the Dreamliner's cabin is the flight attendants' crew rest. It's located above the main cabin between the economy-class section and the aft galley.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Like the pilots' compartment, you'll need to climb up a narrow corridor.

Like the pilots' compartment, you'll need to climb up a narrow corridor. play

Like the pilots' compartment, you'll need to climb up a narrow corridor.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Once inside, you'll find a cozy little compartment with room for six.

Once inside, you'll find a cozy little compartment with room for six. play

Once inside, you'll find a cozy little compartment with room for six.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here's a look down at the stairs from the inside the compartment.

Here's a look down at the stairs from the inside the compartment. play

Here's a look down at the stairs from the inside the compartment.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


At the back of the compartment are three forward-facing beds.

At the back of the compartment are three forward-facing beds. play

At the back of the compartment are three forward-facing beds.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


There's also one bed on ...

There's also one bed on ... play

There's also one bed on ...

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Each side of the compartment.

Each side of the compartment. play

Each side of the compartment.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


At the front of the compartment is another bed.

At the front of the compartment is another bed. play

At the front of the compartment is another bed.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Since the Dreamliner is a smaller wide-body jet, its crew rests are not as spacious as larger aircraft such as the Boeing 777 or the Airbus A380.

play

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle How Michael Essien spends his moneybullet
2 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
3 Finance 6 habits of great entrepreneurs you need to adopt nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Ripple's XRP is exploding after announcing a partnership with MoneyGram to speed up transfers (MGI)
Screen Shot 2018 01 11 at 8.41.31 AM
Finance Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are getting smoked after a report says South Korea is cracking down on exchanges
The 2018 Nissan Leaf.
Finance Everyone is making the same big mistake about electric cars (TSLA)
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England in 2007.
Finance The way the Queen and Prince Philip hold hands and exchange glances reveals these telling details about their relationship, according to body language experts