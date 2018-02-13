Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Take a rare look inside 8 of the most luxurious superyachts for sale at Miami's premier yacht show


Finance Take a rare look inside 8 of the most luxurious superyachts for sale at Miami's premier yacht show

The Miami Yacht Show features some of the most extravagant yachts in the world, with gorgeous decks, huge master suites, and numerous custom-amenity options.

(Fraser Yachts)

  • The 30th annual Miami Yacht Show is Thursday through Monday.
  • The show features some of the most extravagant yachts on the market.
  • We rounded up some of the most luxurious yachts at the show, with features like custom bar and lounge areas, complete media centers, and private gyms.


The 30th annual Miami Yacht Show kicks off on Thursday, showcasing some of the most extravagant and unique superyachts from custom-boat builders around the world. Five separate entrances lead to an extraordinary in-water-only display, covering 1.2 million square feet of space. The show will run until Monday.

We rounded up seven of the most impressive yachts featured in the show — scroll down for a closer look:

1. Fraser Yachts Perini Navi Grace E is being sold for about $91.9 million.

(Fraser Yachts)

It has a spacious and modern main lounge and seven guest cabins to accommodate 16 people.

(Fraser Yachts)


Each of the decks can be accessed by elevator. This one has spaces for casual dining and sunbathing, as well as a spa tub.

(Fraser Yachts)


Here's another view of the decks.

(Fraser Yachts)


Grace E also has a sushi bar ...

(Fraser Yachts)


... and one of the decks has a salon.

(Fraser Yachts)


It even has a wellness deck with a gym, massage rooms, a sauna, a hydrotherapy bath, a pool, and more.

(Fraser Yachts)


2. The Burgess Triple 8 was built by the esteemed shipyard Royal Denship. This 142-foot yacht can fit 11 guests and starts at $14.5 million.

(Burgess Triple 8)

The elegant interior features bleached-walnut millwork, cream leathers, and Italian furnishings.

(Burgess Triple 8)


This is one of the five gorgeous staterooms.

(Burgess Triple 8)


The Triple 8 also has a private gym with an exercise bike, a treadmill, and free weights.

(Burgess Triple 8)


And the exterior has lots of deck space.

(Burgess Triple 8)


The deck comes with lounge chairs and a Jacuzzi.

(Burgess Triple 8)


3. The Ocean Alexander Megayacht 120 has five luxurious staterooms and can house 10 guests.

(Forest Johnson)

The main lounge area is spacious, complete with a bar and a 60-inch TV and media center with surround sound.

(Forest Johnson)


The deck attached to the lounge has another bar and dining area.

(Forest Johnson)


The sun deck has yet another bar and a grill, and one of the two hot tubs on board.

(Forest Johnson)


The other spa tub is in the master stateroom.

(Forest Johnson)


4. The Horizon RP110 comes with a swim platform that serves as a beach club.

(Elise Moffitt/Horizon Yachts)

Five luxurious staterooms can accommodate up to 10 people.

(Elise Moffitt/Horizon Yachts)


There are multiple outdoor decks for entertaining guests ...

(Elise Moffitt/Horizon Yachts)


... and a modern bar and salon area for entertainment indoors.

(Elise Moffitt/Horizon Yachts)


Here's another look at the salon.

(Elise Moffitt/Horizon Yachts)


5. The Princess 30M costs about $98,000 a week to charter.

(Princess Yachts)

The spacious lounge has multiple customizable design options available.

(Princess Yachts)


Here's another interior-design option.

(Princess Yachts)


It has a modern formal dining area ...

(Princess Yachts)


... and the deck has sofas, another dining area, a bar, and a spa tub with panoramic views.

(Princess Yachts)


6. The Ferretti Custom Navetta 33 costs $9.3 million and will make its US debut at the Miami Yacht Show. It accommodates 10 guests.

(Ferretti Group)


It has two lounge and formal dining areas, including an indoor one ...

(Ferretti Group)


... and an indoor-outdoor hybrid on the upper deck.

(Ferretti Group)


The yacht also has an outdoor spa tub.

(Ferretti Group)


7. The Ferretti Group is also debuting the Ferretti 920 at the Miami Yacht Show.

(Ferretti Group)

The yacht has five staterooms, including the luxurious master suite on the main deck.

(Ferretti Group)


The exterior has a bar and lounge area.

(Ferretti Group)


8. The Absolute Navetta 73 costs about $3.5 million.

(Absolute Yachts)


It has a full media center surrounded by tall windows that allow for natural light.

(Absolute Yachts)


The upper deck has a bar and couches.

(Absolute Yachts)


All of the furniture in the four suites are made from natural elements like wood, crystal, leather, and Calacatta marble.

(Absolute Yachts)


