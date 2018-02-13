Finance :  Take a rare look inside 8 of the most luxurious superyachts for sale at Miami's premier yacht show

news

The 30th annual Miami Yacht Show is Thursday through Monday.

The show features some of the most extravagant yachts on the market.

We rounded up some of the most luxurious yachts at the show, with features like custom bar and lounge areas, complete media centers, and private gyms.



The 30th annual Miami Yacht Show kicks off on Thursday, showcasing some of the most extravagant and unique superyachts from custom-boat builders around the world. Five separate entrances lead to an extraordinary in-water-only display, covering 1.2 million square feet of space. The show will run until Monday.

We rounded up seven of the most impressive yachts featured in the show — scroll down for a closer look:

1. Fraser Yachts Perini Navi Grace E is being sold for about $91.9 million.

Source: Fraser Yachts

It has a spacious and modern main lounge and seven guest cabins to accommodate 16 people.

Each of the decks can be accessed by elevator. This one has spaces for casual dining and sunbathing, as well as a spa tub.

Here's another view of the decks.

Grace E also has a sushi bar ...

... and one of the decks has a salon.

It even has a wellness deck with a gym, massage rooms, a sauna, a hydrotherapy bath, a pool, and more.

2. The Burgess Triple 8 was built by the esteemed shipyard Royal Denship. This 142-foot yacht can fit 11 guests and starts at $14.5 million.

Source: Burgess Yachts

The elegant interior features bleached-walnut millwork, cream leathers, and Italian furnishings.

This is one of the five gorgeous staterooms.

The Triple 8 also has a private gym with an exercise bike, a treadmill, and free weights.

And the exterior has lots of deck space.

The deck comes with lounge chairs and a Jacuzzi.

3. The Ocean Alexander Megayacht 120 has five luxurious staterooms and can house 10 guests.

Source: Ocean Alexander

The main lounge area is spacious, complete with a bar and a 60-inch TV and media center with surround sound.

The deck attached to the lounge has another bar and dining area.

The sun deck has yet another bar and a grill, and one of the two hot tubs on board.

The other spa tub is in the master stateroom.

4. The Horizon RP110 comes with a swim platform that serves as a beach club.

Source: Horizon, Miami Yacht Show

Five luxurious staterooms can accommodate up to 10 people.

There are multiple outdoor decks for entertaining guests ...

... and a modern bar and salon area for entertainment indoors.

Here's another look at the salon.

5. The Princess 30M costs about $98,000 a week to charter.

Source: Allied Marine

The spacious lounge has multiple customizable design options available.

Here's another interior-design option.

It has a modern formal dining area ...

... and the deck has sofas, another dining area, a bar, and a spa tub with panoramic views.

6. The Ferretti Custom Navetta 33 costs $9.3 million and will make its US debut at the Miami Yacht Show. It accommodates 10 guests.

It has two lounge and formal dining areas, including an indoor one ...

... and an indoor-outdoor hybrid on the upper deck.

The yacht also has an outdoor spa tub.

7. The Ferretti Group is also debuting the Ferretti 920 at the Miami Yacht Show.

Source: Ferretti Group

The yacht has five staterooms, including the luxurious master suite on the main deck.

The exterior has a bar and lounge area.

8. The Absolute Navetta 73 costs about $3.5 million.

It has a full media center surrounded by tall windows that allow for natural light.

The upper deck has a bar and couches.

All of the furniture in the four suites are made from natural elements like wood, crystal, leather, and Calacatta marble.