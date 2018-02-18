Finance :  Take a rare look inside the luxurious $92 million superyacht that has a sushi bar, a salon, Jacuzzi, and can sleep 16 people

The Fraser Grace E superyacht is one of the most luxurious yachts at the 2018 Miami Yacht Show, boasting features like a full gym and spa, sushi bar, & more.
This week in Florida is the Miami Yacht Show, which showcases over 500 boats and yachts across 1.2 million square feet.
One of the most luxurious of these yachts is the Fraser Perini Navi Grace E, which costs about $92 million to buy, according to Fraser's website. Spanning a length of more than 200 feet, the superyacht has seven staterooms and an entire wellness deck complete with a spa and gym.
Keep scrolling for a closer look inside the luxury yacht: