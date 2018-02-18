Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Take a rare look inside the luxurious $92 million superyacht that has a sushi bar, a salon, Jacuzzi, and can sleep 16 people


Finance Take a rare look inside the luxurious $92 million superyacht that has a sushi bar, a salon, Jacuzzi, and can sleep 16 people

The Fraser Grace E superyacht is one of the most luxurious yachts at the 2018 Miami Yacht Show, boasting features like a full gym and spa, sushi bar, & more.

(Fraser Yachts)

This week in Florida is the Miami Yacht Show, which showcases over 500 boats and yachts across 1.2 million square feet.

One of the most luxurious of these yachts is the Fraser Perini Navi Grace E, which costs about $92 million to buy, according to Fraser's website. Spanning a length of more than 200 feet, the superyacht has seven staterooms and an entire wellness deck complete with a spa and gym.

Keep scrolling for a closer look inside the luxury yacht:

Built by Perini Navi, the Grace E superyacht measures about 240 feet long, and is priced at a whopping $91,931,000.

(Fraser Yachts)


It has three enormous outer decks, each accessible by a private elevator.

(Fraser Yachts)


The uppermost deck has its own jacuzzi and an outdoor bar.

(Fraser Yachts)


The middle deck has a ton of seating and lounging areas, including a few casual dining tables and one more formal one.

(Fraser Yachts)


The lower deck is complete with a jacuzzi, casual dining area, and tons of lounge space.

(Fraser Yachts)


There are additional lounge chairs right on the water...

(Fraser Yachts)


...with easy access to a deck for swimming, boating, and water sports.

(Fraser Yachts)


Inside the yacht, there are multiple spacious saloons...

(Fraser Yachts)


...complete with massive windows and a formal dining room.

(Fraser Yachts)


This saloon has a sushi bar overlooking the water in place of a formal dining room.

(Fraser Yachts)


Here's another look at the sushi bar.

(Fraser Yachts)


The staterooms on the Grace E are spacious. This is one of the two VIP rooms.

(Fraser Yachts)


There are seven staterooms in total, enough space to sleep 16.

(Fraser Yachts)


Even the rooms with two twin beds are luxurious.

(Fraser Yachts)


Some of the best bonus features include a salon...

(Fraser Yachts)


...a wellness deck complete with hydrotherapy, a pool, steam room, and sauna...

(Fraser Yachts)



...and a state of the art gym.

(Fraser Yachts)


