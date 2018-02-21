Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Tesla is pushing back Model S and Model X delivery dates — but that may actually be a good sign for the company (TSLA)


Finance Tesla is pushing back Model S and Model X delivery dates — but that may actually be a good sign for the company (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

If you order a Model S or Model X today, Tesla's website indicates that it won't be delivered until June.

tesla model x play

tesla model x

(Tesla)

  • Wait times for Tesla's Model S sedan and Model X SUV have increased.
  • If you order either vehicle today, they won't be delivered until June.
  • Tesla says the delay is due to a spike in demand rather than production difficulties.


Tesla's struggle to produce and deliver the Model 3 has been one of the company's biggest challenges during the past year. So far, the company has delivered around 3,000 of the estimated 400,000 Model 3s that have been pre-ordered.

But the company recently increased wait times for its Model S sedan and Model X SUV as well, according to Electrek. If you custom order either vehicle today, it won't be delivered until June, according to the company's website. Though if you already own a Tesla vehicle, the delivery time may decrease.

Tesla confirmed to Business Insider that the Model S and X delays are due to an increase in demand for the vehicles rather than production difficulties. That's surprising, as some thought the Model 3, Tesla's most affordable car to date, would cannibalize sales of the S and X.

Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings report indicated the opposite may have happened, claiming that the presence of the Model 3 in Tesla stores increased foot traffic, which may have played a role in increasing Model S and X sales. While that logic makes sense, the magnitude of the increase in demand is significant, especially given the fact that Tesla delivered over 100,000 cars — the vast majority of which were either a Model S or X — for the first time in its history in 2017.

So the Model S and X delays aren't likely to hurt Tesla for now. In fact, having to wait a few extra months may further the idea that Tesla's vehicles are exclusive luxury products.

But the Model 3 delays, which don't appear to be ending anytime soon, are another story.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Meet the 5 richest, most successful self-made women in Accrabullet
2 Finance 750 KFCs in Britain closed because they ran out of chickenbullet
3 Finance Meet the world's richest black billionaires of 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
Finance Some Fed officials worry inflation will stay below their target
Here's what middle class really is in the largest US cities.
Finance Silicon Valley is so expensive, people who make $400,000 think they're middle class — here's what middle class actually is in the 25 largest US cities
null
Finance 10 hard truths no one tells you about buying a house
Andrew Kozlovski never stops working.
Finance A day in the life of a 21-year-old who pays his college tuition through an Instagram business that makes up to $10,000 a month